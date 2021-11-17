Winnebago woman charged after alleged knife threats

Nov. 16—WINNEBAGO — A Winnegabo woman faces felony charges after allegedly threatening one man with a knife then stepping toward a police officer with it.

Martha Irene Morgan, 50, was charged with felony assault against a peace officer and felony assault with a dangerous weapon Monday in Faribault County District Court. Felony assault charges are applicable when someone displays a weapon, even if they don't use it.

A criminal complaint states a man and a witness reportedly told police that Morgan threatened to stab him at a home in Winnebago.

Morgan then told a police officer, who had responded to the scene, through a closed bathroom door that she had the knife for protection. After refusing commands to open the door, she reportedly came out with a multi-tool in her hand.

After the officer ordered her to drop the multi-tool, she took "two rapid steps forward" with it, leading the officer to unholster a pistol and point it at her, according to the complaint. She allegedly dropped the multi-tool after another command before threatening to slap the officer while being led away in handcuffs.

