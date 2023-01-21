Winnebago's new electric camper van RV concept can stay off-grid for 7 days — see inside the tiny home on wheels

Winnebago's concept electric camper van, the eRV2. Winnebago

Winnebago has unveiled another electric RV concept, the eRV2.

The electric camper van can stay off-grid for up to a week and has a range of 108 miles.

See inside the camper van with a bathroom, kitchenette, desks, and a rear lounge and bed.

Winnebago is now priming itself to be at the forefront of the growing electric RV race.

The popular recreational vehicle maker has revealed a working prototype of its new fully electric camper van, the eRV2, at the Florida RV Supershow.

This announcement comes just one year after it first announced a concept electric camper van, then known as the eRV.

Winnebago Industries' e-RV on the road. Winnebago Industries

But there are a few key differences between the first and second generation, chiefly its chassis.

The new eRV2 is based on the Ford e-Transit, which currently has a 108-mile range.

This may not seem like a lot for a vehicle designed for long-haul road trips.

But according to Winnebago's research, a RV that can drive three hours before it requires charging is a "good starting point."

And waiting for a vehicle to charge is definitely more comfortable in a tiny home than a traditional car.

The electrified RV can stay off-grid for up to a week with the help of 900 watts of solar power and a proprietary 48-volt, 15,000-watt-hour lithium battery stored under the floor of the tiny home.

But the camper van's environmentally friendly nature extends past this electrification.

To further the van's sustainability, features of the interior — like the floors made of recycled materials — are designed to be more planet friendly.

And in general, Winnebago is taking a trendy approach to the van's interior design.

The eRV2's home was inspired by "Japandi" — Japanese and Scandinavian — design elements, which prioritizes a minimalist and functional space.

It wouldn't be Japandi without neutral colors and clean lines. And according to renderings, the interior of the eRV2 feels just that.

The beige wood paneling, flushed lights, and grey furniture give the interior a clean look.

And several of the spaces are multi-functional, including the rear lounge that can turn into a bedroom and dining room.

Small touches like the red and white interior lights make the electric RV unique from its peers.

But like any Winnebago camper van, there's also a kitchenette with a sink, cooktop, and refrigerator …

… an air conditioner, plenty of storage, and a bathroom with a shower and a cassette toilet.

In the age of work from anywhere, the van also has two desks with chargers and a WiFi router.

And like any traditional modern home, the eRV2 is smart with features that can be controlled through the Winnebago app.

Winnebago said a version of this electric RV will be at dealerships in the future.

And prototypes of the eRV2 are already out on the road and being tested.

But no word on a specific timeline or cost yet, although Winnebago did say that the cost of the van will be "premium" similar to other electric vehicles.

