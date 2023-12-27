The winner of the $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot was just revealed

The Florida Lottery has just announced who won the Mega Millions jackpot.

According to the Florida Lottery, Saltines Holdings LLC from Miami is the winner of the billion-dollar prize.

The winner received the winnings as a one-time payment of $794.2 million.

Read: Jackpot! Mega Millions $1.58 billion winning ticket sold in Florida; here’s where

The enormous jackpot was the largest in the game’s history.

The Florida Lottery said the perfect match was achieved from a Mega Millions Quick Pick ticket sold at a Publix in Neptune Beach.

Read: Michigan Supreme Court will not remove Trump from ballot

The store is located at 630 Atlantic Boulevard, Neptune Beach, Florida, 32266.

The retailer also received a $100,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Read: ‘Hostage Situation’: Sanford man forced to pay thousands before emergency heart surgery in Mexico

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.