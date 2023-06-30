Winner of $3M lottery prize at center of Massachusetts theft case finally gets big payday

The rightful winner of a massive lottery prize finally got his payday Friday months after a Massachusetts liquor store clerk allegedly schemed to steal and cash the ticket when he unknowingly left it behind at the checkout counter.

Mass. store clerk wanted in scheme to cash stolen $3M lottery ticket appears in court

Paul Little, of Lakeville, was awarded a giant $3 million check for a winning Mega Millions ticket he purchased in a drawing back on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

“I’m pretty excited today because it’s real, with the check in hand,” Little said. “My thanks to all of the people who helped me get to this point. It’s so many people who worked on my behalf to see me here today, and it’s greatly appreciated.”

Little won his prize by matching the first five numbers while playing the Megaplier option. The winning numbers on his lucky Quic Pic ticket were 02-12-18-24-39.

On that Tuesday in January, Little walked into Savas Liquors on Bedford Street in Lakeville and purchased a bag of barbecue potato chips, two Massachusetts State Lottery Quick Picks for the Mega Millions lottery, and two for the Mass Cash lottery.

Little left the store after 23-year-old Carly Nunes rang up his order totaling $12 but he left all of his lottery tickets behind at the checkout counter, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

Mass. liquor store clerk indicted in scheme to cash $3M lottery ticket left behind by customer

That same evening, Little’s identical numbers were announced as winners in the Mega Millions drawing. He then briefly searched for his tickets to check his numbers but concluded that they were lost.

Two days later, Nunes drove to Massachusetts Lottery Headquarters in Dorchester with a co-worker, Joseph Reddem, to redeem the prize, prosecutors allege.

When Nunes presented the winning ticket at Lottery headquarters, a customer service worker noticed that it was torn and burned, but proceeded to scan it and informed Nunes that it was indeed worth $3 million. Prosecutors say she proceeded to “embrace” and “celebrate.”

Shortly after cashing the ticket, prosecutors say Nunes and Reddem were caught on surveillance video arguing in the lobby of Lottery Headquarters. An investigation revealed that Nunes allegedly told Reddem that she would “only pay him $200,000″ from the winnings.

The argument that was overheard, coupled with the condition of the ticket that was turned in, led Lottery officials to interview Nunes, according to prosecutors.

Nunes allegedly claimed that she purchased the ticket near the end of her shift on Jan. 17, that she mistakenly ripped the ticket when removing it from her purse, and that the burn marks were from placing it on a pipe.

Lottery officials ultimately told Nunes that they were going to contact Massachusetts State Police to launch an investigation and that she would receive her winnings when a conclusion was made.

A review of surveillance video from inside Savas revealed that the ticket wasn’t purchased by Nunes. When confronted with this evidence, she allegedly said that she had “inadvertently obtained the winning ticket.”

State police eventually tracked down Little and lottery officials honored the winning ticket.

Little, a diesel mechanic who works on marine engines, said that he plans to continue to work for the time being.

“The first thought is that there’s a lot of things that I’m going to be able to do that I wasn’t able to do in the past, and that’s exciting,” said Little. “What I’m hopeful for is that I utilize this money to not only help my family but to also help other people. One of the first things I’m going to do is pay the mortgage off on my house.”

Nunes was indicted in May and arrested on Monday night. She had spent weeks on the run after prosecutors say she failed to appear in Brockton District Court for an arraignment on June 14.

In court on Tuesday, Nunes told the judge she is dealing with addiction.

“I am withdrawing and sick and I am trying to get to rehab,” Nunes said.

She is charged with larceny from a building, attempted larceny, presentation of a false claim, and witness intimidation. Reddem is charged with attempted extortion.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW