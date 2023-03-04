Winner of $754.6 million Powerball Jackpot revealed in Washington state: 'Imagine my shock'

The Washington state winner of last month's $754.6 million Powerball Jackpot, the fifth largest prize in the lottery game's history, has been revealed.

Becky Bell of Auburn, Washington, bought the lucky ticket at a local Fred Meyer grocery store on Feb. 5, according to a Friday news release from the Washington Lottery.

Bell, who is a longtime supply chain analyst for The Boeing Company, saw that the then-estimated jackpot was $747 million – just days after Boeing delivered its final 747 jumbo jet. She had already purchased one Powerball ticket, but the number inspired her to purchase a second.

That second ticket ended up being the sole winning ticket of the enormous $754.6 million jackpot for the Powerball's Feb. 6 drawing. But she didn't realize that she was the big winner right away.

'You can imagine my shock'

"I was working virtually the next day and getting ready for my 6:20 a.m. meeting, and I scrolled over the news widget, and it popped up and I saw a story about the winning ticket being sold in Auburn and thought, ‘That could be me,’" Bell said in the Washington Lottery's news release.

After her meeting, she checked her tickets – and learned that her second ticket matched all six winning numbers.

"I’ve never won more than $20 in my life," said Bell, adding that she called her children, sisters and mother to double-check the numbers several times. "You can imagine my shock when I realized what had just happened. I just broke down and cried."

The chances of winning a Powerball jackpot are extremely slim, with odds standing at about 1 in 292.2 million.

The $754.6 million prize marks the fifth-largest jackpot that Powerball has ever seen and ninth-biggest across U.S. lottery history, according to Powerball.

Final amount taken home? Almost $309.5 million

Jackpot winners have the choice between an annuity option, which distributes the grand prize gradually over 29 years, or a lump-sum cash payment – $407.2 million for the Feb. 6 drawing. The final amount taken home depends on state and federal taxes.

Bell chose the cash option, the Washington Lottery confirmed to USA TODAY on Saturday. After taxes, she took home almost $309.5 million – which included an additional $8 bonus she won from another set of numbers on her winning ticket.

The Washington Lottery also provided a selling bonus of $50,000 to the Fred Meyer store that sold the winning ticket.

The store previously announced that it was donating the entire sum to the Auburn Food Bank, according to Friday's news release. Kroger, the owner of the Fred Meyer chain, "also contributed $10,000 for the store employees to celebrate the win."

