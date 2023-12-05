Are you a winner? Check Powerball numbers for $412M jackpot

Check your ticket!

The latest Powerball drawing took place Monday night. The Powerball jackpot was worth an estimated $412 million in Monday's drawing, with a cash value of $194 million.

Are you a winner? See the winning Powerball numbers below.

The next Powerball drawing will take place Wednesday.

Powerball winning numbers: 12/4/23

The winning numbers in the Monday, Dec. 4 Powerball drawing were 18, 19, 27, 28 and 45. The red Powerball was 9, and the Power Play was 3.

What is the Powerball jackpot up to?

Monday's jackpot was estimated to be worth $412 million, with a cash value of $194 million.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next drawing is on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

What time is the Powerball drawing?

Powerball drawings take place three times a week, every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

How to play the Powerball

The Powerball costs $2 per play.

To play, select five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls, then select one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball.

You can choose your lucky numbers on a play slip or let the lottery terminal randomly pick your numbers.

To win, match one of the 9 Ways to Win:

5 white balls + 1 red Powerball = Grand prize.

5 white balls = $1 million.

4 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $50,000.

4 white balls = $100.

3 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $100.

3 white balls = $7.

2 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $7.

1 white ball + 1 red Powerball = $4.

1 red Powerball = $4.

There's a chance to have your winnings increased two, three, four, five and 10 times through the Power Play for an additional $1 per play. Players can multiply non-jackpot wins up to 10 times when the jackpot is $150 million or less.

All prizes are set cash amounts, except for the Grand Prize. In California, prize payout amounts are pari-mutuel, meaning it's determined by the sales and the number of winners.

Where to buy Powerball tickets

The Powerball is played in 45 states, including Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, and in Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. You do not have to be a U.S. citizen or U.S. resident to play Powerball.

You can purchase tickets at gas stations, convenience stores and supermarkets in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Sales cut-off times vary by one to two hours before the drawing, depending on the selling jurisdiction.

You can also purchase tickets in Ohio through the Ohio Lottery website, www.ohiolottery.com.

Top 10 largest Powerball jackpots in history

$2.04 billion: Nov. 7, 2022 (California). $1.765 billion: Oct. 11, 2023 (California). $1.586 billion: Jan. 13, 2016 (California, Florida, Tennessee). $1.08 billion: July 19, 2023 (California). $768.4 million: March 27, 2019 (Wisconsin). $758.7 million: Aug. 23, 2017 (Massachusetts). $754.6 million: Feb. 6, 2023 (Washington). $731.1 million: Jan. 20, 2021 (Maryland). $699.8 million: Oct. 4, 2021 (California). $687.8 million: Oct. 27, 2018 (Iowa, New York).

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Powerball winning numbers for 12/4/23: Check here