Winner takes all

A pair of runoff races will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. The Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake will not be criminally charged. And have you received your coronavirus relief payment? If you haven't, don't call us (or the IRS).

Let's talk news.

Nearly 30% of working professionals say they would quit if they had to return to the office after the pandemic.

Who's it going to be, Georgia?

Who will control the U.S. Senate: Republicans or Democrats? It’s been a long time coming, but two Georgia runoffs today will finally decide. Voters will determine whether Republican incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler return to Washington or if Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock take their place. A win by one of the Republicans would keep the Senate in the hands of the GOP. Wins by both Ossoff and Warnock would result in a 50-50 split, effectively giving Democrats control of the Senate since Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would cast tiebreaking votes.

Here's your other Senate race questions answered:

  • When will we know the winners? If November is any indication, it could be days before the winners are known. COVID-19 has led to a huge surge in absentee ballots, which take longer to count.

  • Could there be a second runoff? Yes, it’s possible, but it's extremely unlikely. The only way a second runoff could happen is if both candidates receive the exact same number of votes.

  • Could there be a recount? Yes, if either race ends with the winner holding less than a .5-percentage-point margin, a recount can be requested.

  • When will the election be certified? Georgia counties will have until Jan. 15 to certify results. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has until Jan. 22 to certify statewide results. There could be court fights that draw the races out to the buzzer.

Republican David Perdue is trying to defend his Senate seat against Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff.
No charges against Kenosha police officer in Jacob Blake shooting

Rusten Sheskey, the police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, who shot Jacob Blake in August will not be criminally charged, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley announced Tuesday. Neither will the two other officers present when Blake was shot, Graveley said. His decision was based on evidence that could not be seen on cellphone video of the incident, which showed Sheskey shooting Blake, 29, as he got into a vehicle with his children inside. Blake, who was shot in the back, was left paralyzed. Blake's family and community leaders urged police and prosecutors to fire and charge officer Sheskey for the shooting that sparked protests against police violence nationwide.

Protesters demand an accounting in the Jacob Blake case outside a police precinct Aug. 24, 2020, in Minneapolis.
Kyle Rittenhouse pleads not guilty to seven charges stemming from Kenosha killings

Months after being charged with killing two protesters and wounding a third during civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Kyle Rittenhouse formally entered not guilty pleas to all counts Tuesday, opening the next phases of what is likely to be a drawn out case. Rittenhouse, who turned 18 Sunday, faces homicide charges in shootings in August during protests that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse is charged with killing Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, of Kenosha and Anthony Huber, 26, of Silver Lake and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz, 22, of West Allis. Rittenhouse has become a symbol in the national debate over race and justice, law and order and guns

Kyle Rittenhouse pleaded not guilty in the fatal shooting of two protesters and the wounding of a third in Kenosha, Wis., during a night of unrest after police shot Jacob Blake.
Los Angeles COVID-19 spike is crushing hospitals

As COVID-19 overwhelms California hospitals, Los Angeles County officials are trying to ration medical supplies and hospital space. Emergency responders have been told to limit the use of supplemental oxygen and not transport patients who cannot be revived in the field. Cases are skyrocketing in Los Angeles County, which has reached more than 800,000, County Board of Supervisors Chair Hilda Solis said Monday. Hospitals declared internal disasters, opening gyms to serve as health care units, Solis said.

Where are those COVID-19 vaccines? Sitting on pharmacy shelves. Vaccine doses have been distributed behind the government's initial schedule – 15 million, instead of the 20 million doses promised to be delivered by the end of 2020. But about 70% of those doses are sitting on pharmacy shelves, according to government data.

Are you warming up to the vaccine? Confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine is growing, a USA TODAY analysis of dozens of polls and scientific papers shows. Surveys show almost 60% of respondents say they’d get the COVID-19 vaccine, up from a low of 1 in 2 Americans polled in September.

Haven't received your second relief payment yet? Take a deep breath

Did up to $600 in congressional cash show up in your bank account – or your mailbox – yet? If it didn't, the Internal Revenue Service tells taxpayers, don't call them or your bank. The IRS said, "IRS phone assisters do not have additional information beyond what’s available on IRS.gov." Most people shouldn't be in panic mode, as the second round of checks sent to Americans to help them weather the pandemic began rolling out only last week.

  • ‘Godless, amoral and socialist’: Trump fans march on DC, lamenting election result and vowing revenge on their own party

    'This isn't their Republican Party any more. It's Donald Trump's Republican Party,' says president’s eldest son

  • The Drudge Report thinks Democrats won both Georgia runoff races, control of the Senate

    The Associated Press still hasn't called either of Georgia's Senate races, but Matt Drudge is ready to project that Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff have upset both Republican incumbents, demoting Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to minority leader.> Drudge tonight pic.twitter.com/A2qihCMf0M> > — Jon Passantino (@passantino) January 6, 2021Warnock looks very likely to win, with a 36,000-vote lead and nearly all ballots counted, but Ossoff and Perdue are basically tied. "As of Wednesday morning," AP says, "it was too early to call the close races." But since most of the thousands of outstanding votes are in solidly Democratic counties, the Cook Political Report's Dave Wasserman predicted that not only would Ossoff beat Perdue, he would likely do so by enough to avoid a recount.> It's not yet assured Ossoff's victory will end up outside GA's 0.5% recount threshold, but it's likely. GASEN> > — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) January 6, 2021The New York Times election needles concur.> Per the needles ... pic.twitter.com/6fRZKx6fLr> > — Scott Wilson (@RScottWilson) January 6, 2021If both Warnock and Ossoff win, the Senate will be tied 50-50. And with Vice President Kamala Harris as the deciding vote, Democrats would be in charge of the White House and both chambers of Congress.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call What will, and might, happen if Democrats sweep Georgia races for a 50-50 Senate Are we witnessing the fall of the United States?

  • Georgia results could pave way for quick additional U.S. pandemic support

    The odds-on Democratic victory in two U.S. Senate races on Tuesday opens the door to the more robust government spending response economists and others have argued is needed to get the country through the pandemic with as little long-term economic damage to companies and households as possible. While results are not yet official, rising U.S. bond yields showed investors were already pricing in Democratic control of not just the White House, when President-elect Joe Biden takes office in two weeks, but both chambers of the U.S. Congress. It would be the first unified control by Democrats since President Barack Obama took office in January 2009.

  • Facing Sexual Assault Charges, Air Force Colonel Heads to Court-Martial

    The Air Force brought charges against McNamara in October following an investigation that began in 2019.

  • 11 Storage Beds to Keep You Organized in 2021

    Read on for space-saving, clutter-clearing magicOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Trailing behind Warnock, Loeffler says she still has 'a path to victory'

    Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) told supporters on Tuesday night that she's certain she'll be able to gain enough votes to defeat her Democratic challenger, the Rev. Raphael Warnock.With 97 percent of the vote in, Warnock is ahead of Loeffler by nearly 36,000 votes. "This is a game of inches," she said during a brief speech. "We're gonna win this election. We're gonna save this country." Loeffler declared that she still has "a path to victory," and will make sure "every legal vote" is counted.Loeffler was appointed to her seat in late 2019, after Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson resigned due to health issues. She announced Monday night that she will join Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and other Republican senators in objecting to the formal Electoral College vote count on Wednesday. They are doing this at the behest of President Trump, who has falsely claimed the election was fraudulent. During her Tuesday night speech, Loeffler said she will head to Washington, D.C., in the morning so she can "fight for this president."More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call What will, and might, happen if Democrats sweep Georgia races for a 50-50 Senate Are we witnessing the fall of the United States?

  • China is desperate to control the narrative of Covid-19's origin - whatever the cost

    International experts from the World Health Organisation trying to investigate the origins of the coronavirus in China, a year after it first emerged in the central city of Wuhan, continue to run into roadblocks. The delay for the WHO mission – already plagued by politics and posturing – adds to persistent worries that China will whitewash and frustrate the investigation. Indeed, a two-person WHO team on a three-week mission last August, aimed at laying out plans for further study, sat through a 14-day quarantine upon arrival and never visited Wuhan. This comes as Beijing engages in a relentless propaganda campaign to distract from its cover-up and rewrite the narrative – all aimed at claiming the coronavirus originated outside China. Officials have seeded a number of conspiracy theories, including blaming the US military for infecting China. The most recent theory flouted is to label imported frozen seafood as the culprit. Foreign minister Wang Yi has gone so far as to claim the virus emerged in many countries, and that China was simply the first to spot it. “We raced to report the epidemic first,” he told state media. Mr Wang’s comments are a far cry from the experiences of doctors, including the late Li Wenliang and Ai Fen, both of whom were reprimanded by Chinese authorities after discovering coronavirus infections in December 2018 and seeking to warn colleagues.

  • U.S. attorney in Virginia announces resignation

    The leader of one of the country's most prominent U.S. attorney's offices said Tuesday he is resigning after almost three years of prosecuting terrorists, spies and political operatives.

  • Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter won't attend Biden's inauguration

    Former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter will not attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. It marks the first time the couple, 96 and 93, will have missed the ceremonies since Carter was sworn in as the 39th president in 1977. A spokeswoman at The Carter Center in Atlanta said the Carters have sent Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris their “best wishes” and “look forward to a successful administration.”

  • Your stimulus check might be delayed if you filed your taxes with an online tax preparer

    Stimulus payments may be delayed for as many as 14 million customers, the IRS and major tax prep software companies warned.

  • Republicans are 'privately furious' at Trump over the Georgia election losses

    Republicans on Wednesday are reeling over the loss of one, probably two Senate seats in Georgia on Tuesday. If Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff flip both Senate seats, as now expected, the Democrats will take control of the Senate on Jan. 20. And "Republicans, who enabled President Trump with their silence and compliance, are privately furious with him for blowing their Senate majority," Mike Allen reports at Axios. "It's a fitting and predictable end to Trump's reign.""In four years, Trump has lost his presidency, and the House and the Senate for the GOP," Marc Caputo notes at Politico. And "while Trump has a phoenix-like ability to rise from the ashes of his norm-shattering outrages, others just become ash." The "blame game is already burning within the GOP," he adds, but aside from Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling — who blamed Trump on CNN — most Republicans "are criticizing Trump anonymously.""Trump is the cause of this, lock, stock, and barrel," one Republican strategist told Politico. "But when you're relying on someone to win you a Senate race that also lost statewide eight weeks prior, you're not in a position of strength." A senior Senate GOP aide, when asked why Republicans lost on Tuesday, said, "Donald J. Trump." Some Trump allies pushed back, blaming Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for refusing to hold a vote on $2,000 stimulus checks. The Republican candidates, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, also took friendly fire.But many "top Republicans blame Trump for sabotaging what should have been two easy wins — turning off suburban voters with his chaos and craziness, and sowing distrust of the Peach State election machinery with base voters," Axios' Allen writes. Still, "as a curtain call for Trumpism, approximately a dozen senators and 100+ House Republicans today will publicly support an idea that many of them think is idiotic and doomed to fail, as they protest congressional certification of President-elect Biden's victory."More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call What will, and might, happen if Democrats sweep Georgia races for a 50-50 Senate Are we witnessing the fall of the United States?

  • Former Chinese Communist party official sentenced to death in high-profile bribery and bigamy case

    The former chairman of one of China's largest state-controlled asset management firms was sentenced to death Tuesday for soliciting $260 million in bribes, corruption, and also bigamy. Lai Xiaomin, a former Communist Party member, gave a detailed televised confession on state broadcaster CCTV last January, which showed footage of safes and cabinets stuffed with cash in a Beijing apartment allegedly belonging to him. Lai had abused his position in attempting to obtain the vast sum, a court in the northern city of Tianjin said, describing the bribes as "extremely large" and labelling the circumstances "particularly serious". He had shown "extreme malicious intent," the court ruling added. The former chairman of the Hong Kong-listed China Huarong Asset Management Co. - a distressed debt group - was also found guilty of bigamy after living with a woman "as man and wife for long periods" outside of his marriage and fathering illegitimate children. Huarong is one of four companies set up in 1999 to help clean up bad debt piles choking China's banking system, and the company later expanded into investment, loan and property businesses. Lai's downfall began in April 2018 as investigators removed him from his job and stripped him of his party position. He was also alleged to have used his position to embezzle over 25 million yuan ($3.8 million) in public funds between 2009 and 2018. During his TV confession, Lai said he "did not spend a single penny, and just kept it there... I did not dare to spend it." He had referred to the apartment where he kept the money as the "supermarket", given his regular visits there to deposit cash. CCTV showed luxury cars and gold bars reportedly accepted as bribes by Lai, who worked in the central bank and the China Banking Regulatory Commission prior to his leadership roles in Huarong. The channel often broadcasts interviews with suspects admitting to crimes before they have appeared in court - a practice that has long been condemned by lawyers and rights organisations as forcing confessions under duress. The court said Lai would have all personal assets confiscated and be stripped of his political rights. Photos published by the court showed Lai standing up and facing the judge to be sentenced, flanked by two police officers wearing face masks. The sentencing brings an end to one of the country's biggest financial crime cases, and comes as Beijing takes an increasingly tough stance on corporate wrongdoing. Critics say the wide-ranging anti-corruption campaign launched under President Xi Jinping has also served as a way to target his opponents and those of the Communist Party leadership. Since Xi came to power, many high ranking officials have been jailed, although only one is known to have been executed - Zhao Liping, who was convicted of homicide in 2016. China keeps data on its use of the death penalty secret, although rights group Amnesty International estimates the country is the top executioner globally - with thousands executed and sentenced to death each year. Three other senior Communist Party members have been sentenced to death but later given a reprieve. The former head of Interpol, an ex-spy chief and a Xinjiang governor accused of "trading power for sex" are some of the other high-profile officials to suffer spectacular falls from grace in recent years in the anti-corruption purge.

  • Struggling Pho Restaurant Gets $25,000 from Stephen and Ayesha Curry

    NBA superstar Stephen Curry and Canadian American actress Ayesha Curry gave a Californian restaurant owner a $25,000 check as a gift to help his struggling business amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The heartwarming surprise happened while the Bay Area couple appeared on “The Tamron Hall Show” on Dec. 21, according to SF Gate. Tee Tran, the owner of Monster Pho restaurants in Emeryville and Oakland, California, has been providing meals to community members affected by the current pandemic.

  • Biden: $2,000 Stimulus Checks Will ‘Never Get There’ if Perdue, Loeffler Elected

    President-elect Joe Biden on Monday said if Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock win their races in Georgia that Americans can expect to receive a $2,000 stimulus check.“If you send Jon and the reverend to Washington, those $2,000 checks will go out the door restoring hope and decency and honor for so many people who are struggling right now,” Biden said at a rally for the Democrats in Atlanta. “And if you send Senators Perdue and Loeffler back to Washington those checks will never get there.”Biden’s comments come on the eve of two U.S. Senate runoff elections in Georgia that will determine party control of the legislative body. Ossoff and Warnock will take on Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, respectively.Despite the president-elect’s assertions, Loeffler and Perdue came out in favor of the $2,000 checks last week.“By electing Jon and the reverend, you can break the gridlock that has gripped Washington,” Biden said. “With their votes in the Senate we’ll be able to make the progress we need to make on jobs, on healthcare, on justice, on the environment, on so many important things,” he said.Should both Democrats win, the Senate will be split 50-50 with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris serving as the tie-breaking vote. As Democrats control the House, the divided Congress has struggled, particularly in recent months, to pass legislation.After Congress finally passed a second round of coronavirus stimulus relief, which included a one-time $600 check for most Americans, President Trump initially refused to sign off on the bill, saying the check should be increased to $2,000 instead. Trump later signed the bill as it was and the proposal of $2,000 checks was squashed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.), who said issuing the checks would be "socialism."Biden also criticized Loeffler and Perdue as thinking “they’ve sworn an oath to Donald Trump.”“You have two senators now who think they don't work for you, they work for Trump,” he said. “You have two senators who think they’ve sworn an oath to Donald Trump, not to the United States Constitution.” While the pair has supported the president's unfounded claims of voter fraud in Georgia, calling for the resignation of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, both have avoided taking sides on issues that have proven divisive within the Republican party in recent days, including whether they would support efforts to object to the electoral vote count when a joint session of Congress meets on Wednesday.Trump is set to headline his own rally in support of the two Republican senators on Monday evening.

  • UPS worker seen on racist rant video while delivering to a Latino household is fired

    "This is about the things people do when they think no one is watching them," said the mother of a young Latino police officer who lives in the house.

  • Trump news - live: Don Jr warns GOP ‘We’re coming for you’ at DC protest and claims ‘this is Trump’s party’

    Follow the latest updates

  • China says delay to WHO Covid investigation 'not just about visas'

    China has played down concerns that a World Health Organisation mission had been blocked from investigating the origins of Covid-19, saying discussions on access are still taking place amid a spike in local infections. Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular news briefing in Beijing that the problem was "not just about visas" for the team. The head of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Tuesday he was "very disappointed" that China had not authorised the entry of the team for the investigation, which he said was a priority. Much about the origins of Covid-19 remains unknown, and China has been sensitive about any suggestion that it could have done more in the early stages of the pandemic to stop it. Ms Hua said there had been a "misunderstanding" and the two sides were still in discussions over the timing and other arrangements and "remain in close communication", adding: "There's no need to over-interpret this." China's experts were also busy dealing with a renewed spike in coronavirus infections, with many locations entering a "wartime footing" to stop the virus, she said. More than 400 infections have been recorded in recent weeks after a cluster erupted in Beijing, seen as an embarrassment for a country that has sought to get to zero cases.

  • Doctor Resigns After 20 Years Over Seattle Children's Hospital's Alleged Use of the N-Word, Japs

    A doctor quit his post in protest due to the alleged racism at Seattle Children’s Hospital, the establishment that oversees the clinic he once worked for. Broken institution: Dr. Ben Danielson, the former medical director of the Odessa Brown Children’s Clinic, revealed in an interview with Crosscut that the hospital is "replete with racism and a disregard for people who don’t look like them in leadership." One minority colleague was fired “without explanation,” while another claimed she was pushed into resigning from her leadership post.

  • Democrat Warnock claims Senate victory but Republican Loeffler vows she will win

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democrat Raphael Warnock claimed victory on Wednesday in his U.S. Senate race, while his Republican opponent, Senator Kelly Loeffler, said she would ultimately emerge from the contest as the winner. With 98% of the votes counted, Warnock led Loeffler 50.4% to 49.6%, according to Edison Research. The Warnock-Loeffler contest, and a second Senate runoff between Republican Senator David Perdue and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, will determine control of the Senate and the fate of President-elect Joe Biden's legislative agenda.

  • Woman clings to hood of speeding car to try to stop theft of $10,000 puppy

    Late last month, a felony charge was filed against the woman who was allegedly driving the car in the theft.