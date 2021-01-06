Winner takes all

A pair of runoff races will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. The Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake will not be criminally charged. And have you received your coronavirus relief payment? If you haven't, don't call us (or the IRS).

It's Ashley. Let's talk news.

But first, when the sweatpants hit the spot: Nearly 30% of working professionals say they would quit if they had to return to the office after the pandemic.

Who's it going to be, Georgia?

Who will control the U.S. Senate: Republicans or Democrats? It’s been a long time coming, but two Georgia runoffs today will finally decide. Voters will determine whether Republican incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler return to Washington or if Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock take their place. A win by one of the Republicans would keep the Senate in the hands of the GOP. Wins by both Ossoff and Warnock would result in a 50-50 split, effectively giving Democrats control of the Senate since Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would cast tiebreaking votes.

Here's your other Senate race questions answered:

When will we know the winners? If November is any indication, it could be days before the winners are known. COVID-19 has led to a huge surge in absentee ballots, which take longer to count.

Could there be a second runoff? Yes, it’s possible, but it's extremely unlikely. The only way a second runoff could happen is if both candidates receive the exact same number of votes.

Could there be a recount? Yes, if either race ends with the winner holding less than a .5-percentage-point margin, a recount can be requested.

When will the election be certified? Georgia counties will have until Jan. 15 to certify results. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has until Jan. 22 to certify statewide results. There could be court fights that draw the races out to the buzzer.

Republican David Perdue is trying to defend his Senate seat against Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff.

No charges against Kenosha police officer in Jacob Blake shooting

Rusten Sheskey, the police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, who shot Jacob Blake in August will not be criminally charged, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley announced Tuesday. Neither will the two other officers present when Blake was shot, Graveley said. His decision was based on evidence that could not be seen on cellphone video of the incident, which showed Sheskey shooting Blake, 29, as he got into a vehicle with his children inside. Blake, who was shot in the back, was left paralyzed. Blake's family and community leaders urged police and prosecutors to fire and charge officer Sheskey for the shooting that sparked protests against police violence nationwide.

Protesters demand an accounting in the Jacob Blake case outside a police precinct Aug. 24, 2020, in Minneapolis.

What everyone’s talking about

Kyle Rittenhouse pleads not guilty to seven charges stemming from Kenosha killings

Months after being charged with killing two protesters and wounding a third during civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Kyle Rittenhouse formally entered not guilty pleas to all counts Tuesday, opening the next phases of what is likely to be a drawn out case. Rittenhouse, who turned 18 Sunday, faces homicide charges in shootings in August during protests that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse is charged with killing Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, of Kenosha and Anthony Huber, 26, of Silver Lake and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz, 22, of West Allis. Rittenhouse has become a symbol in the national debate over race and justice, law and order and guns

Kyle Rittenhouse pleaded not guilty in the fatal shooting of two protesters and the wounding of a third in Kenosha, Wis., during a night of unrest after police shot Jacob Blake.

Los Angeles COVID-19 spike is crushing hospitals

As COVID-19 overwhelms California hospitals, Los Angeles County officials are trying to ration medical supplies and hospital space. Emergency responders have been told to limit the use of supplemental oxygen and not transport patients who cannot be revived in the field. Cases are skyrocketing in Los Angeles County, which has reached more than 800,000, County Board of Supervisors Chair Hilda Solis said Monday. Hospitals declared internal disasters, opening gyms to serve as health care units, Solis said.

Where are those COVID-19 vaccines? Sitting on pharmacy shelves. Vaccine doses have been distributed behind the government's initial schedule – 15 million, instead of the 20 million doses promised to be delivered by the end of 2020. But about 70% of those doses are sitting on pharmacy shelves, according to government data.

Are you warming up to the vaccine? Confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine is growing, a USA TODAY analysis of dozens of polls and scientific papers shows. Surveys show almost 60% of respondents say they’d get the COVID-19 vaccine, up from a low of 1 in 2 Americans polled in September.

Real quick

Haven't received your second relief payment yet? Take a deep breath

Did up to $600 in congressional cash show up in your bank account – or your mailbox – yet? If it didn't, the Internal Revenue Service tells taxpayers, don't call them or your bank. The IRS said, "IRS phone assisters do not have additional information beyond what’s available on IRS.gov." Most people shouldn't be in panic mode, as the second round of checks sent to Americans to help them weather the pandemic began rolling out only last week.

There's also a chance you aren't getting a check because you're a high earner. Find out if that's you.

Did the IRS send your second relief check to the wrong bank account?

