Winner of Mega Millions jackpot ticket worth $1.58B, sold at Neptune Beach Publix is a local

The ticket for $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot was sold in the Jacksonville area and on Wednesday, we found out the winner is a local.

The ticket for the Aug. 8 drawing was sold at the Publix located at 630 Atlantic Boulevard in Neptune Beach.

The winner accepted his payment a little differently than most. The local winner chose an annual payment rather than the one-time lump-sum cash option.

This individual won the jackpot back in August and Action News Jax has been monitoring the Florida Lottery site to see when the winner would be identified.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

On Wednesday, we discovered a document naming the winner. We found out where he lived and knocked on his door to see if he would talk about what he plans to do with all the money.

RELATED: All at once or incremental?: Financial expert weighs options for winner of the $1.58 billion jackpot

The man who answered the door told us he wasn’t interested in speaking with us, so Action News Jax decided we would not name him at this time.

But we believe he’s a local doctor who is still working!

RELATED: When will we learn who won the $1.58 Billion Jackpot?

Later Wednesday, we learned the Florida Lottery reposted a new document online that no longer includes his name and instead said the winner’s identity was exempt under Florida Statute.

It states his name is exempt for 90 days from the date the prize is claimed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Originally, when the prize was claimed at the end of September, the Lottery’s website said the winner of this ticket took a cash option of $783 million and that the entity that claimed the ticket was based in Miami. The information has since been updated.

We spoke with a local who said he’s happy it was someone from our area who won, but he probably would have chosen the cash option.

“Smart, that’s the way to do it,” Ashley Frohwein said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Annette Gutierrez: “Is that what you would have done?”

Frohwein: “Probably not, but long term financially, that’s probably the way to do it.”

The annual payment option prize will be paid in thirty graduated annual installments. After taxes, the local winner is taking home almost $800 million.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.