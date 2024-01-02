We have a winner! Single ticket in Michigan wins Powerball jackpot worth $842.4 million

We finally have a winner.

A single ticket from Michigan matched all six numbers to win the Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, Powerball jackpot worth $842.4 million. The jackpot has a cash value of $425.2 million, according to powerball.com.

Monday's jackpot was the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and the 10th-largest U.S. lottery jackpot.

It was the first New Year’s Day grand prize win since 1992.

Did anyone win Powerball drawing, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024?

There was a Match 5 plus Power Play winner worth $2 million in Florida and Texas as well as a Match 5 winner worth $1 million in California, Connecticut, Florida and Maryland

Two tickets worth $50,000 were sold in Pennsylvania and one was sold in New Jersey.

The jackpot now currently sits at $20 million.

Where was Powerball won?

The single, grand-prize winning tickets was sold at the Food Castle of Grand Blanc in Grand Blanc, Michigan — a town just outside Flint, Michigan, that is about an hour north of Detroit.

Powerball winning numbers 1/1/24

The winning numbers from Monday's drawing were 12, 21, 42, 44, 49 and the Powerball was 1. The Power Play was 3X.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next drawing will be Wednesday, Jan. 3, at 10:59 p.m. ET.

In Delaware, tickets may be purchased until 9:45 p.m. ET on the day of the drawing.

In New Jersey and Pennsylvania, you can purchase tickets until 9:59 p.m.

What is the largest Powerball jackpot?

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.765 billion – Oct. 11, 2023 – CA $1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1.08 billion – July 19, 2023 – CA $842 million – Jan. 1, 2024 – MI $768.4 million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA $731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD $699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Did anyone win Powerball? Michigan ticket wins $842.4 million jackpot