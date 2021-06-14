The winner of the Westminster Dog Show the year you were born

Wasabi, the 2021 champion, basking in his glory. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

The Westminster Dog Show crowned its 145th champion at the weekend.

This year's winner was Wasabi, a 3-year-old Pekingese officially named GCHG Pequest Pickwick.

In honor of Wasabi, we've found photos of some of the Best in Show winners throughout history.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

1913: Strathtay Prince Albert, an English bulldog

Strathtay Prince Albert. Public Domain

The New York Times called this pup "a solidly set, solemn-faced type of the breed."

1915 and 1916: Matford Vic, a wire fox terrier

Matford Vic. Public Domain

Matford Vic won the top honor back-to-back in both 1915 and 1916.

1917 and 1920: Conejo Wycollar Boy, a wire fox terrier

Conejo Wycollar Boy. Public Domain

Conejo was described by The New York Times as an "aggressive terrier."

1922: Boxwood Barkentine, an Airedale terrier

Boxwood Barkentine. Public Domain

The American Kennel Club calls the Airedale terrier a "friendly, clever, [and] courageous" breed.

1945: Shieling's Signature, a Scottish terrier

Shieling's Signature. William C. Shrout/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

Three American presidents have had Scottish terriers: Roosevelt, Eisenhower and George W. Bush.

1955: Kippax Fearnought, an English bulldog

Kippax Fearnought. Bettmann / Contributor

Even though they're adorable, bulldogs' smashed snouts make breathing difficult for them.

1956: Wilber White Swan, a toy poodle

Wilber White Swan. Bill Quinn/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

Wilber won Best in Show just 14 years after the American Kennel Club recognized toy poodles as a breed.

1957: Shirkhan of Grandeur, an Afghan hound

Co-owner Sunny Shay and Shirkhan of Grandeur. Los Angeles Examiner/USC Libraries/Corbis via Getty Images

Shirkhan of Grandeur was the first Afghan hound to win the competition. The champion is pictured with one of its owners, Sunny Shay.

1964: Courtenay Fleetfoot of Pennyworth, a whippet

Courtenay Fleetfoot of Pennyworth. Nina Leen/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

Courtenay Fleetfoot took a portrait as fancy as his name.

1965: Carmichael's Fanfare, a Scottish terrier

Carmichael's Fanfare. Bob Gomel/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images

She didn't actually respond to Carmichael's Fanfare — her "real" name was Mamie.

1968: Stingray of Derryabah, a Lakeland terrier

Stingray of Derryabah. H. William Tetlow/Fox Photos/Getty Images

Stingray was one of only two dogs in history to win both the Westminster Dog Show and Crufts — the two biggest dog shows in the world.

1970: Arriba's Prima Donna, a boxer

Arriba's Prima Donna. Ron Frehm/AP Images

"She is bringing elegance back to boxers," said Anna Katherine Nicholas, that year's judge.

Story continues

1975: Sir Lancelot of Barvan, old English sheepdog

Sir Lancelot of Barvan. Dick Loek/Toronto Star via Getty Images

When he was at home in Canada with his owners, Ronald and Barbara Vanword, he was known simply as Dudley.

Before the win, the 3-year-old dog had been Best in Show in Canada 20 times, the New York Times reported in 1975.

1982: St. Aubrey Dragonora of Elsdon, a Pekingese

St. Aubrey Dragonora of Elsdon. Bettmann / Contributor via Getty Images

St. Aubrey, or Lee Lee as she was known, retired the year after she won Best in Show.

1988: Great Elms Prince Charming II, a Pomeranian

Great Elms Prince Charming II. Bettmann / Contributor via Getty Images

Prince Charming was small enough to fit inside the trophy. Pomeranians can weigh as little as three pounds.

1996: Clussexx Country Sunrise, a clumber spaniel

Clussexx Country Sunrise. JON LEVY/AFP/Getty Images

While the name comes from an estate in England, no one is sure where the clumber spaniel came from.

1997: Parsifal Di Casa Netzer, a standard schnauzer

Parsifal Di Casa Netzer. Adam Nadel/AP Images

Schnauzers come in three sizes: giant, standard, and miniature.

1998: Fairewood Frolic, a Norwich terrier

Fairewood Frolic. Ron Frehm/AP Images

Fairewood Frolic, who went by Rocki, was two weeks pregnant at the time of her win.

1999: Loteki Supernatural Being, a Papillon

Loteki Supernatural Being. Jon Gordon/Getty Images

Why the long name? According to the American Kennel Club, there are specific rules for naming your dog, including choosing both a kennel name and a litter name. You also much register each competing dog's name, to ensure no overlap. So, Loteki Supernatural Being it is.

2000: Salilyn 'N Erin's Shameless, an English springer spaniel

Salilyn 'N Erin's Shameless. Mark Lennihan/AP Images

What a mouthful — her call name, or actual name, was Samantha.

2001: Special Times Just Right, a bichon frise

Special Times Just Right. Mark Lennihan/AP Images

Bichons frises, with their fluffy white coats, are among the most hypoallergenic dogs out there.

2002: Surrey Spice Girl, a miniature poodle

Surrey Spice Girl. Ron Frehm/AP Images

"She was gorgeous. Size, balance, coat, feet, movement, she had it all. She never took a wrong step," said that year's judge, W. Everett Dean Jr., about Surrey Spice Girl.

2003: Torums Scarf Michael, a Kerry blue terrier

Torums Scarf Michael. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Torums Scarf Michael, also known as Mike, won the Westminster Dog Show in 2003, solidifying his spot in history. He was, and still is, the only dog to have won the "Triple Crown" of dog shows: Westminster, Crofts, and the AKC/Eukanuba National Invitational.

2004: Darbydale's All Rise Pouch Cove, a Newfoundland

Darbydale's All Rise Pouch Cove. Stephen Chernin/Getty Images

This gentle giant, better known as Josh, worked as a therapy dog after his big win.

2005: Kan-Point's VJK Autumn Roses, a German shorthaired pointer

Kan-Point's VJK Autumn Roses. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Autumn Roses, better known as Carlee, was the second-ever German shorthaired pointer — and she was descended from the first winner.

2006: Rocky Top's Sundance Kid, a bull terrier

Rocky Top's Sundance Kid. STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images

The American Kennel Club describes bull terriers as "playful, charming, and mischievous."

2007: Felicity's Diamond Jim, an English springer spaniel

Felicity's Diamond Jim. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

"I had a lot of great dogs to choose from. But this one stood out. He had that look in his eye that said, 'It's my night.' He had great temperament. It was an honor to judge him," said judge Robert Indeglia.

2008: K-Run's Park Me In First, a beagle

K-Run's Park Me In First. Joe Kohen/WireImage)

K-Run's Park Me In First, aka Uno, was the first Westminster winner to visit the White House, when he met George W. Bush.

2009: Clussexx Three D Grinchy Glee, a Sussex spaniel

Clussexx Three D Grinchy Glee. Janette Pellegrini/WireImage

Stump, the call name of Clussexx Three D Grinchy Glee, was the oldest winner of Westminster ever at age 10.

2010: Roundtown Mercedes of Maryscot, a Scottish terrier

Roundtown Mercedes of Maryscot. Chris Hondros/Getty Images

Roundtown Mercedes won over 100 top prizes.

2011: Foxcliffe Hickory Wind, a Scottish deerhound

Foxcliffe Hickory Wind. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Scottish deerhounds can reach over 100 pounds, making Foxcliffe one of the largest winners.

2012: Palacegarden Malachy, a Pekingese

Palacegarden Malachy. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

According to the American Kennel Club, Chinese legend states that the Buddha created the Pekingese dog by shrinking down a lion to dog-size. We can see the resemblance.

2013: Banana Joe V Tani Kazari, an Affenpinscher

Banana Joe V Tani Kazari. STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images

"This isn't a breed you train. He's like a human. You befriend him," said Banana Joe's handler, Ernesto Lara.

2014: Afterall Painting The Sky, a wire fox terrier

Afterall Painting The Sky. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Wire fox terriers have won Best in Show 15 times, more than any other breed.

2015: Tashtins Lookin' For Trouble, a beagle

Tashtins Lookin' For Trouble. Dave Kotinsky/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

If you want to end up like this pup, affectionately called Miss P., it can cost an owner anywhere from $50,000 to $100,000 to get their dog to Westminster.

2016: C.J., or Vjk-Myst Garbonita's California Journey, a German shorthaired pointer

Vjk-Myst Garbonita's California Journey. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Handler Valerie Nunes-Atkinson sits beside German shorthaired pointer C.J. after he won Best in Show on February 16, 2016.

2017: Rumor Has It, a German shepherd

Rumor Has It. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Rumor welcomed a litter of eight puppies in August 2017.

2018: Belle Creek's All I Care About Is Love, a bichon frise

Belle Creek's All I Care About Is Love. IMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

This good boy, who answers to Flynn, beat almost 3,000 dogs to win Best in Show.

2019: Kingarthur Van Foliny Home, a wire fox terrier

Kingarthur Van Foliny Home. Sarah Stier/Getty Images

In 2019, the wire fox terriers continued their Best in Show dominance, with Kingarthur taking the crown.

2020: Stone Run Afternoon Tea, a standard poodle

Stone Run Afternoon Tea. Carlo Allegri/Reuters

This immaculately groomed pooch, also known as Siba to her owners, is the fifth poodle to take home Best in Show at Westminster, and the first since 2002.

2021: Pequest Pickwick, a Pekingese

Wasabi. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Wasabi, as he's also known, is the fifth Pekingese to win, and the first since 2012's champion Palacegarden Malachy.

Read the original article on Insider