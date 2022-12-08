Winner Winner: DEFY is a Hit at the 2022 Beverage Digest Awards Claiming Two Top Awards

Denver, CO - (NewMediaWire) - December 8, 2022 - DEFY for the Win. Beverage Digest has selected both DEFY Boost and DEFY Recover as winners in their 2022 Beverage Digest Awards. Winners were selected from over 140 entries from across the global beverage industry, and were announced December 5, 2022 at the Beverage Digest Future Smarts Conference. DEFY BOOST+Immunity was selected as the winner of the "Best Low/No Sugar Drink" category. DEFY Boost+Immunity features 80mg of Clean Caffeine, plus Beetroot, Taurine and L-Citrulline. The high performance sports drink also delivers an immunity blend of Elderberry, Acai and more, maximizing the benefits of performance and hydration drinks in one. Plus, there are no added sugars DEFY RECOVER+CBD was selected as the winner of the "Best Cannabis/CBD Beverage" category. DEFY Recover+CBD performance drinks are designed to help you DEFY your limitations(TM). Utilizing patented technology to achieve optimal absorption and increased bioavailability. DEFY's recovery-enhancing performance spectrum hemp extract is exclusively sourced from crops grown using organic practices on licensed U.S. farms, traceable seed to sale, and always full-panel tested by accredited third-party labs. DEFY Recover is vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free and made with natural flavors and sweeteners. "We are thrilled that Beverage Digest has rewarded DEFY for all the hard work we've put into making these the best tasting, best for you brand of products," said DEFY CEO Megan Bushell. DEFY. Live Better. About DEFY DEFY is a Black-owned, woman-owned, and veteran-owned performance wellness company, co-founded by former NFL All-Pro running back, 2x Super Bowl Champion, and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Terrell Davis. DEFY is focused on helping athletes and active consumers reach their full potential with its DEFY Performance System: BOOST, HYDRATE, and RECOVER. Founded in 2019, DEFY became the world's first mainstream research-backed CBD brand built specifically for athletes to aid in training and recovery. Since then, DEFY has expanded its offerings to include non-CBD performance beverages and has partnered with local and national non-profit organizations to donate a portion of its proceeds to underserved and minority communities. Learn more at https://drinkdefy.com/. About Beverage Digest Top executives who drive results across the global beverage industry are members of the Beverage Digest newsletter community. They want to stay current on the most important developments and data-driven insights. Beverage Digest newsletter subscribers receive a carefully curated collection of the most actionable market intelligence and analysis. Thousands of beverage industry executives rely on Beverage Digest as they meet their targets and grow their businesses. For additional information, visit www.beverage-digest.com. For press inquiries, contact: Mark Jacobs markj@drinkdefy.com



