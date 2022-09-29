Winners of Black British Business Awards 2022 revealed

Joe Curtis
·3 min read
Kené Umeasiegbu
Kené Umeasiegbu

Kené Umeasiegbu, campaigns director at Tesco, was named 2022’s Black British Business Person of the Year at an awards ceremony in the heart of London on Thursday evening.

Mr Umeasiegbu, who is also a trustee of the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, was recognised for his 20-year career in sustainability across not-for-profit, consultancies and corporations around the world. He joined Tesco in 2013, where he leads public engagement on issues of health, climate change, food waste and plastics.

The Black British Business Awards, of which The Telegraph is the national media partner, celebrates black talent across the business world, from arts and media to entrepreneurship and financial services.

Judges at Thursday night’s ceremony celebrated the achievements of 36 up-and-comers as well as senior leaders, crowning 15 winners. Those included Natalie Ojevah MBE, who heads up Barclays’ Eagle Labs Diversity & Inclusion programme, and Prince Chakanyuka, P&G’s e-commerce customer supply chain manager.

KPMG’s John McCalla-Leacy was named Professional Services Senior Leader of the Year and Connie Barrett, founder of childcare group Kids in Charge, won Entrepreneur Senior Leader of the Year.

Connie Barrett is Entrepreneur Senior Leader of the Year
Connie Barrett is Entrepreneur Senior Leader of the Year

Sophie Chandauka MBE, chair of the Black British Business Awards, said: “This group of finalists is extraordinary because of the pandemic, geopolitical and socioeconomic circumstances surrounding their accomplishments.

“We celebrate this breathtaking group of professionals and entrepreneurs who are competing on the global stage, representing the very best Britain has to offer. They remind us of the importance of self-belief despite the odds; the merit of striving for excellence and the requirement of perseverance.”

“The awards shine a light on a remarkable group of people who are striving to innovate and drive meaningful change,” added Cecil Peters, of key partner JP Morgan. “We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Kené Umeasiegbu and celebrate the success of all this year’s finalists.”

Black British Business Awards 2022 winners

Black British Business Person of the Year

Kené Umeasiegbu, Campaigns Director, Tesco

Arts and Media Rising Star

Yinka Ilori, Founder and Creative Director, YinkaIlori Studio

Arts and Media Senior Leader of the Year

Suzann McLean, CEO and Artistic Director, Theatre Peckham

Consumer and Luxury Rising Star

Prince Chakanyuka, E-commerce Customer Supply Chain Manager, P&G

Consumer and Luxury Senior Leader of the Year

Patrice Gordon,Director, Commercial Strategy Development, Virgin Atlantic

Entrepreneur Rising Star

Troy Johnson, Founder, Juici Jerk Ltd

Entrepreneur Senior Leader of the Year

Connie Barrett, Owner & Director, Kids in Charge

Financial Services Rising Star

Natalie Ojevah MBE, Eagle Labs Diversity & Inclusion Lead, Barclays

Financial Services Senior Leader of the Year

Sean Alleyne, Chief Operating Officer, Credit Suisse International

Professional Services Rising Star

Vincent Egunlae, Strategic Leadership Team, Assistant Manager, Grant Thornton UK LLP

Professional Services Senior Leader of the Year

John McCalla-Leacy, Partner & UK Head of ESG, KPMG UK

STEM Rising Star

Ivan Kayima, CEO, Spiela

STEM Senior Leader of the Year

Ike Olowoye, Senior Director, Late Oncology Global Portfolio and Project Management, AstraZeneca

Influencer of the Year Award

Professor Shirley Thompson OBE, renowned classical composer and musician

Ally of the Year Award

Brian Corr, Head of Market Intervention, Retail Banking Financial Conduct Authority

Recommended Stories

  • UPDATE 3-Tesla adds billionaire Airbnb co-founder Gebbia to board

    Tesla Inc said on Wednesday that Airbnb Inc co-founder Joseph Gebbia has joined the electric vehicle maker's board, reversing a move to trim the number of directors at the world's most valuable carmaker. Tesla said in June it planned to have just seven board seats after the departure of Oracle Inc co-founder Larry Ellison in August, sparking criticism from a shareholder body over a lack of independent board members. In July, SOC Investment Group filed a complaint with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) saying Tesla's plan failed to comply with a 2018 "consent decree" with the SEC that included having two independent board seats.

  • ‘Take a little bit of a chance’ on Latinos as boardroom diversity lags, former United Airlines CEO says

    Many organizations and companies have prioritized workplace equality in recent years but there's still work to be done on boardroom diversity.

  • Oxford school board names new acting president after sudden resignation

    The Oxford Community Schools Board of Education met for the first time Tuesday night since two of its officers suddenly resigned.

  • JPMorgan Chase appoints new leadership to local private bank

    JPMorgan Chase promoted from within its organization to find the new head of its Private Bank, San Antonio.

  • After back-to-school stumble, VF lays out new plan for 5-year growth

    In one fell swoop Wednesday, VF Corp. (NYSE: VFC) both downgraded expectations for the coming year after top brand Vans suffered a disappointing back-to-school season and laid out a five-year plan predicting growth focused on international expansion and increased digital sales. The Denver-based apparel giant offered both assessments at its first Investors Day in three years, in which it laid out its long-term growth plans while acknowledging some of its short-term hurdles for bankers at its downtown Denver headquarters. The event followed a 2 1/2 year period in which VF has returned to pre-pandemic revenue levels but has grown at a slower pace because of rising supply-chain expenses, significant fluctuations in its key market of China and a downturn in Vans that the company’s leader attributed Wednesday to losing touch with customer desires.

  • DocuSign Goes Aggressive On Cost Cuts Within A Week Of Naming Its New Chief

    DocuSign, Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) revealed a restructuring plan under new CEO Allan Thygesen. DocuSign plans to cut around 9% of its workforce, entailing a charge of $30 million - $40 million, to "improve operating margin and support the company's growth, scale and profitability objectives." The company said it should have the plan "substantially completed" by the end of its current fiscal year. Also Read: Lyft Is Braced For More Tougher Stance As Slowdown Concerns Weigh Last week, DocuSign named All

  • Crypto Leadership Upheaval Gives Fresh Jolt to Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- Another round of executive departures hit the crypto industry Tuesday, the latest sign that the fallout from this year’s steep drop in prices -- also marked by a pullback in venture capital, widespread layoffs and growing regulatory scrutiny -- has yet to run its course. Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandTrump Refuses to Delay Florida Deposition in Phone-Fraud Case Despite HurricaneApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After D

  • Saudi Chemicals Giant Sabic Gets New CEO as Al Benyan Steps Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Declares Victory in Sham Ukraine ‘Referendums’US Housing Prices Fall for First Time Since 2012Saudi Basic Industries Corp., the world’s most valuable chemicals company, named Abdulrahma

  • Top 25 Self-Made Billionaires

    Although there are many billionaires out there, not all came from humble beginnings. See which of the wealthy really are self-made billionaires.

  • Kraken Incoming CEO on Company Culture, Future Plans as Jesse Powell Steps Down

    As Jesse Powell steps down from his role as CEO of crypto exchange Kraken, incoming CEO Dave Ripley discusses the firm's business operations, company culture and future plans amid a sour mood in the markets.

  • Domenico Galluccio Exits Ermenegildo Zegna Group

    Galluccio's responsibilities will be assigned to Francesca Di Pasquantonio and Valentina Abbà.

  • ByteDance plans for maximum of nine board directors -source

    Shareholders approved the move at an investor meeting on Tuesday, boosting the figure from the previous maximum of five, added the source, who sought anonymity as the information was confidential. The five-strong board of the Beijing-based company includes its new chief executive, Liang Rubo, who took over as chairman from founder and former chief executive Zhang Yiming. The other directors are representatives of General Atlantic, Sequoia Capital, Coatue Management, and Susquehanna International Group, Reuters has reported.

  • Tyson Foods Names Chairman's Son As CFO - What's On the Cards?

    Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE: TSN) has named John R. Tyson as its Chief Financial Officer, effective October 2, 2022. Tyson is the son of the Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors, John H. Tyson. Tyson currently serves as Executive Vice President, Strategy and Chief Sustainability Officer of the company. Before joining the company in 2019, Tyson held various roles in investment banking, private equity, and venture capital, including at JP Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM). Stewart Glendinning, who