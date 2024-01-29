New winners crowned in scholarship competition

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Miss Johnson City and Miss Historic Jonesborough Scholarship Competition took place at David Crockett High School on Sunday.

Dozens of participants took part the competitions. Over $5,000 of scholarships were handed out by the end of the night.

The winners are:

Zoie Stout, Miss Johnson City 2024

Alexis Isabell Prebula, Miss Historic Jonesborough 2024

Dakota Lynn Buckingham, Miss State of Franklin 2024

Cami Cloyd, Miss Johnson City Teen 2024

Mabry Grace Shields, Miss Historic Jonesborough Teen 2024

Kaitlyn Thacker, Miss State of Franklin Teen 2024

The local winners will move on to compete to be Miss Tennessee. That competition will be held at the East Tennessee State University (ETSU) Martin Center for the Arts.

News Channel 11’s Kasey Marler was an emcee for Sunday evenings competition.

