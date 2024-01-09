New year, new winners. Did you take home this jackpot prize?

Was your New Year's resolution to win the lottery?

Well, one Gloucester County ticket holder is the new winner of Jersey Cash 5's $134,124 jackpot.

The ticket matched all five winning numbers from the Jan. 5 drawing: 08, 10, 26, 27, 37. The XTRA number was 04.

The ticket was sold at Walt's Grocery Store on Tuckahoe Road in Williamstown, and the retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus check for the sale.

"Congratulations to our very fortunate Jersey Cash 5 winner! We hope this incredible prize brings joy and happiness to the winner; we’re already looking forward to awarding another jackpot prize!” said New Jersey Lottery Executive Director James Carey.

Kaitlyn McCormick writes about trending issues and community news across South Jersey for the Courier Post, The Daily Journal and the Burlington County Times. If you have a story she should tell, email her at kmccormick@gannett.com. And subscribe to stay up to date on the news you need.

More: You just won the lottery! Great, don't tell anybody and follow these other tips

More: Here's what to expect as storm unfolds in South Jersey

More: What's the data say? COVID, flu, RSV spikes rampant in the region

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Jackpot Jersey Cash 5 ticket sold in Gloucester County. Is it yours?