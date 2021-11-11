Winners and glamor on CMA Awards carpet

Associated Press

As country music's biggest stars prepared to celebrate the annual CMA Awards, a group of artists, academics and historians gathered to correct the record on the genre's past and offer ideas on how it can expand outside its typical white lines. Just steps from the show's home at Bridgestone Arena, speakers addressed the erasure of Black artists from country music's history and whether the industry could be more welcoming to artists of color. Dubbed the Rosedale Summit and held Monday simultaneously in Nashville at the National Museum of African American Musi c and the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, it was a timely event acknowledging the genre's recent struggles to address race within its ranks.