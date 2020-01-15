Here are the winners and losers of the 7th Democratic primary debate

Business Insider

The seventh Democratic primary debate barely made a ripple Tuesday night.

The candidates onstage in Des Moines, Iowa, largely failed to set themselves apart from the pack and spent most of the evening squabbling over technicalities and rehashing their campaigns' talking points.

That said, there were some breakthrough moments.

Overall, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts won the debate. Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg of New York also made a splash, even though he wasn't on the stage.

Former Vice President Joe Biden; former Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana; Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota; and the businessman Tom Steyer lost the debate.

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont didn't win or lose and instead had a lukewarm night.

The six candidates onstage — former Vice President Joe Biden; Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont; Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts; former Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana; Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota; and the businessman Tom Steyer — squabbled over technicalities and rehashed their campaigns' main talking points.

There were few breakthrough moments, and few stood out from the pack.

That said, there were — barely — some standouts.

Here are the winners of Tuesday's Democratic debate

Warren The progressive firebrand had a big night and cemented her place as a frontrunner by taking on her competitors including Sanders, with whom she's long had a close relationship. The two reportedly made a pact before the 2020 campaign season that they would not claw at each other during the race. But that truce seemed to fall apart onstage Tuesday as they contradicted each other on whether Sanders had told her during a private conversation that a woman could not win the 2020 presidency. Sanders said he never made such a comment. Warren disagreed and drew loud applause when she noted that the only people onstage who had won every election they'd run in — her and Klobuchar — were women. Warren also used the rest of the debate to nail down her biggest policy proposals on issues like childcare, healthcare costs, prescription-drug costs, foreign policy, and military spending. She also drew widespread praise for focusing on LGBT issues and specifically mentioning transgender women of color.

Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg of New York Bloomberg wasn't onstage Tuesday night, but his campaign instead embarked on a Twitter blitz and dominated the conversation on social media. Throughout the debate — and leading up to it — the Bloomberg campaign tweeted about meatballs, tattoos, setting wild animals loose on the Democratic debate stage, which Secret Service code name he should choose, singing with Lady Gaga, Tostitos, Vicks VapoRub, and more. We would try to explain the context behind some of those tweets, but it would get complicated, so check them out here.



Here are the losers of Tuesday's Democratic debate

Everyone onstage who wasn't Warren had a rough night. Here's a breakdown of some of the worst moments:

Buttigieg , who has minimal support from black voters, drew some criticism when he said, "The black voters who know me best are supporting me." The remark was seen as somewhat flippant and tone-deaf specifically because the former mayor has almost no support from the demographic, which has historically been one of the Democratic Party's most significant voting blocs. Buttigieg also struggled to stand out during the rest of the debate and didn't add much to the conversation. When other candidates criticized his plans as shortsighted or inadequate, Buttigieg repeatedly attacked what he described as a "Washington mentality" without going into specifics or describing how his proposals were better than those of his opponents.

, who has minimal support from black voters, drew some criticism when he said, "The black voters who know me best are supporting me." Biden had a disappointing night, too. The former vice president hasn't had a strong debate performance since the 2020 campaign kicked off, and Tuesday night was no different. He stumbled over his words, failed to build momentum, and continually relied on the legacy of President Barack Obama when asked to discuss his own achievements. That said, Biden still commands a strong lead in national polling. Though he's fallen behind in Iowa in recent weeks, his support among minorities and black voters indicates Biden could still be the frontrunner even if he loses in the largely white Iowa and New Hampshire.

had a disappointing night, too. Steyer didn't break ground or set himself apart. He spent most of the debate criticizing President Donald Trump while speaking directly into the camera. Asked what experience he could bring to the field, Steyer said he had traveled a lot. And despite saying he cared more about climate change than any other candidate onstage, the businessman failed to outline any specific plans he had to combat the crisis.

didn't break ground or set himself apart. Klobuchar didn't have a particularly bad night, but her performance was significantly worse than in the past few debates, when her presence stood out more. The Minnesota senator did make a more direct case for Iowa voters than any other candidate onstage, but she struggled to gain momentum and instead spent most of the night repeating herself and taking shots at Trump.

didn't have a particularly bad night, but her performance was significantly worse than in the past few debates, when her presence stood out more. Foreign policy With Iran and Ukraine dominating news cycles, one might have thought foreign policy would take center stage this week. Instead, the candidates spent most of their speaking time peddling through tired talking points and making vague commitments about withdrawing troops from some regions but leaving them stationed in others. As The Washington Post's Aaron Blake put it, Tuesday's foreign-policy debate "was a lot of Goldilocks-ing of troop numbers — each one assuring that he or she would keep just the right amount in the Middle East."



Toss-up

Sanders had a lukewarm night. When the debate moderators brought up recent reports about his private conversation with Warren, during which he was said to have told her a woman would not win the presidency in 2020, the Vermont senator deflected and drilled down on his support for female candidates. He also reiterated his belief that a woman could win the presidency and pointed to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's popular-vote victory over Trump in the 2016 election. That said, Sanders, like many other candidates, struggled to set himself apart from the pack and spent most of Tuesday night's debate going over talking points the public is likely to be familiar with, such as ways the wealthy are taking advantage of the middle class and poor people, sky-high healthcare costs, and the national security threat he believes Trump poses.

had a lukewarm night.

