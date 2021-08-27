Winners and Losers in China’s Sweeping Private-Sector Crackdown

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bloomberg News
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Beijing’s agenda to curb the rampant expansion of some private enterprises has sent stocks plunging in sectors ranging from gaming to after-school tutoring and health care to liquor.

Behind the crackdown is the Communist Party’s drive to narrow China’s wealth gap and keep in check the expansion of capital, as reflected in President Xi Jinping’s increasingly vocal call for “common prosperity.”

Meanwhile, industries seen crucial for promoting the country’s ambition to be a self-reliant manufacturing superpower and achieving carbon-neutral goals, such as semiconductors and renewable energy, are taking on a new shine for investors.

Here are some charts showing how the regulatory shock has played out for various industries:

Losing Favor

Since July, China has published draft rules banning unfair online competition and vowed to better protect the rights of gig-economy workers, while state-run media have ratcheted up rhetoric regarding tighter oversight of online drug sales. The barrage of new regulations has especially squeezed the MSCI China Index subgauges for communications services, consumer discretionary and health care, with each plummeting 21% since June 30.

Internet bellwether Tencent Holdings Ltd. is set for its worst quarter in a decade, with a 19% loss. Regulators in July ordered the company to give up exclusive music rights and rejected a merger of two game-streaming firms it has stakes in. Sentiment took another blow this month after state media blasted digital games as “spiritual opium” and urged “zero tolerance” for “vulgar” content on live-streaming platforms.

The selloffs in e-commerce stocks and private-education firms were even more brutal. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has tumbled to record lows in Hong Kong while Meituan has sunk 29%. TAL Education Group is worth just a quarter of what it was a month ago after a plethora of regulations prohibiting tutoring firms from making profits. The move underscores efforts by authorities to eradicate an inequality factor in China’s competitive college-entrance examination.

Shares of pharmaceutical companies and online medical-service providers have also been dumped on fears of narrower profit margins. The health-care sector is believed to be a target of the Communist Party for squeezing livelihoods, widening the wealth-and-services gap and deterring people from starting families.

“We believe uncertainty will remain high across the internet and other related sectors,” said Vincent Mortier, deputy group chief investment officer at Amundi SA. “Education and health care are the other two sectors exposed to regulatory risks, and in particular the latter.”

Bright Spots

Investors have piled into industries seen benefiting from China’s determination to meet its green goals and maintain its edge in electric vehicles, pushing the materials subgauge up by 11% quarter to date. Battery makers such as Ganfeng Lithium Co. have soared, while large steel mills have rallied partly because product prices have risen after the government imposed output curbs to reduce emissions.

The utilities subgauge was propelled by power-generation firms, whose prospects are buoyed by a shift to cleaner energy and their participation in the nation’s nascent carbon-trading market.

Banks and industrials are probably “the safest” in the short term, said Louis Lau, director of investments at Brandes Investment Partners. But “if I’m looking to double or triple my money in the next five years, it’ll probably have to come back to the areas of greatest pressure,” he said.

Hardcore Innovation

While Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Tech Index, with a heavy concentration of Chinese consumer-internet stocks, has plunged 25% so far this year, Shanghai’s Star 50 Index, which is loaded with semiconductor, renewable-energy and high-end manufacturing companies, has risen 7.5%.

The disparity shows just how hardware tech -- or innovation in chips, EV and high-end manufacturing -- is now favored by investors over software tech, which is seen as more geared toward marketing and fund-raising. As such, Shanghai Bright Power Semiconductor Co. has surged 162% this year, while Trina Solar Co. has jumped about 130%.

“We are focusing on strategic sectors where government policy is a clear tail wind rather than a headwind,” said Mortier of Amundi. “China’s transition to a green economy has immense implications and opportunities for investors. This is one of the reasons why we are constructive on the green economy and the new advanced materials industry.”

(Adds a tout)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China Evergrande's snowballing debt crisis

    China's most indebted property developer Evergrande Group is set to accelerate asset sales, amid increasing signs that policymakers are stepping in to avoid a hard landing for a company deemed too big to fail. Evergrande vows to cut its debt for the first time, aiming to slash net gearing ratio to 70% by June 2020 from 240% in June 2017. The central bank names Evergrande in a report as one of the few financial holding conglomerates on its watch that it says could cause systemic risk.

  • Growth in China's home prices set to slow in 2021 on policy curbs

    Growth in China's home prices is expected to slow more than initially expected this year, as more cities implement curbs to stabilise their real estate markets and banks maintain tight credit quotas for developers, a Reuters poll showed. Authorities have stepped up measures to rein in China's red-hot property market this year, including caps on banks' lending to the sector, upper limits on developers' debt ratios and restrictions on purchases. Average residential property prices are estimated to rise 3.5% in 2021, according to 10 analysts and economists surveyed by Reuters recently.

  • SEC Chief to Chinese Companies: Open Your Books or Be Delisted

    Chairman Gary Gensler made clear that Chinese companies will be transparent or will stop trading their shares on U.S. exchanges: "The path is clear. The clock is ticking."

  • China’s coming data laws leave firms with more questions than answers

    China is establishing new regulatory pillars for its giant Internet industry, but a new data security law and other rules are ambiguous in ways that leave companies fearful they may accidentally cross a line, lawyers say. The data security law, which goes into effect on Sept. 1, requires all companies in China to classify the data they handle into several categories and governs how such data is stored and transferred to other parties.

  • Bridgewater’s Jensen Says Fed Taper Will Be Faster Than Expected

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.The Federal Reserve will likely taper its asset purchases faster than the markets expect, and interest rates will rise more quickly as well, according to Greg Jensen of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund.“The economy is going to pull the Fed,” Jensen, the firm’s co-chief investment officer, said in a Bloomberg TV interview on Thursday. “There’s certainly inflation we

  • YouTube suspends payments to Brazilian accounts over election disinformation

    YouTube said on Thursday it had suspended payments to content producers from 14 channels accused of spreading fake news about next year's election by the country's federal electoral court, the TSE. Most of the channels offer regular full-throated support to President Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right former army captain who has been sowing doubts about the credibility of next year's vote. "We reinforce our commitment to collaborating with the work of authorities in Brazil and to continue to invest in policies, resources and products to protect the YouTube community from harmful content," Alphabet Inc's YouTube said in a statement announcing the move.

  • Ping An Profit Sinks on $3.2 Billion Hit From China Fortune

    (Bloomberg) -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Co.’s profit sank as China’s largest insurer by market value said the financial hit from a troubled property developer more than doubled.Net income dropped 16% to 58 billion yuan for the six months ended June 30, the Shenzhen-based company said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange Thursday, as impairments related to China Fortune Land Development Co. erased 20.8 billion yuan ($3.2 billion) from profits and policy sales slowed amid the pandemic. Pin

  • Why Autodesk's Stock Plunged 10% Today

    Shares of software giant Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) fell as much as 10% in trading on Thursday after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. Second-quarter revenue was up 16% from a year ago to $1.06 billion, meeting analyst estimates, and net income was up 18% to $115.6 million, or $1.21 per share on an adjusted basis, above the $1.13 per share estimate. Revenue was in line with analyst estimates of $1.12 billion, but earnings guidance fell short of the $1.30 expectation.

  • JD.com Nearing Deal for Controlling Stake in China Logistics

    (Bloomberg) -- JD.com Inc. is in advanced talks to acquire a controlling stake in China Logistics Property Holdings Co., according to people familiar with the matter.The Chinese e-commerce giant is close to an agreement to acquire the stake in the Hong Kong-listed firm from the major shareholders, China Logistics chairman Li Shifa and RRJ Capital, the people said. Shares of China Logistics surged more than 13% before they were suspended Thursday. The company said in a statement to the stock exch

  • HP’s PC sales hit a wall, but CEO says ‘We are selling everything we can produce’

    Shares of HP Inc. initially dipped 2% in extended trading Thursday after the venerable computing giant reported fiscal third-quarter results that included a steep jump in printer sales but flat personal systems sales.

  • Bielema makes Illini debut; Huskers' Frost faces key season

    For an opener matching teams that have mostly finished at or near the bottom of the Big Ten West in recent years, Saturday's game between Nebraska and Illinois has major implications for both programs. In Illinois' case, it marks Bret Bielema's return to the college ranks and the Big Ten. For Nebraska, it could be a watershed game as pressure mounts on fourth-year coach Scott Frost.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Places Bet on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    The ‘COVID year’ of 2020 was a rough one – markets got hammered, economies were shuttered, and we’re still recovering. But for a select few, last year brought success and opened up opportunities. Steve Cohen, the billionaire founder of Point72 Asset Management, took the difficulties in stride. In 2020, he increased his firm’s assets under management to more than $19 billion, and collected personal earnings of $1.4 billion. Cohen has used his fortune to fund his philanthropy, as well as his purch

  • ABC News rocked by sexual assault accusations in lawsuit

    Division president Kim Godwin, brought in to improve the culture, faces her first challenge.

  • 10 Cheap Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 cheap dividend aristocrats to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Cheap Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Now. Investing in dividend stocks can be unpredictable, like investing in any stock out there, but at […]

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    We’re well into the second half of 2021, and with any luck at all we’ll soon see last year’s major headwinds fully relegated to the rear-view mirror. Even so, current conditions are looking up for the equity markets. The indexes are up – the S&P 500 has gained 20% this year, and the NASDAQ has gained more than 15% – and there’s an optimistic mood. With the Fed committed to its low-rate policy, at least for the short term, stocks are the place to look for returns. This kind of mood can be self-pe

  • Robinhood's Fate Now Rests With Dogecoin

    The trading platform's cryptocurrency business expanded by almost 4,300% in the second quarter, but that big growth presents some big issues.

  • Where Will ExxonMobil Be in 10 Years?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) stock has generated steady dividend income for millions of investors over the years, so it isn't surprising that it still has many fans, despite its lackluster share price performance. Over the last 10 years, ExxonMobil stock has generated a total return of 11.6%, compared to 372% for the S&P 500 Index. The International Energy Agency estimates that the global demand for oil could rise to 104.1 million barrels per day in 2026 from an estimated 96.5 million barrels per day in 2021.

  • ‘Is Grandma doing us wrong?’ She’s executor of our mom’s will, lives in her home, and has not given us a breakdown of the estate

    My grandma lived with my mom and is the executor of the will. My grandma — when distributing our funds — said that she was going to keep some for the property taxes, and has also never given us a breakdown of my mother’s estate. Among the many mistakes made by executors, or malfeasance that occurs: misappropriation of funds or losing funds by paying creditors without due consideration, mishandling the sale of a family property, helping themselves to an exorbitant fee for handling the estate, and losing or selling valuable possessions such as jewelry or furniture.

  • Have $1,500? 2 Potentially Crash-Proof Stocks That Could Make You Richer Over the Next 5 Years

    These are two top companies you can buy and hold for the long haul to keep raking in portfolio returns.

  • Cisco's New Guidance Means More Than You Might Think

    Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) posted solid fiscal fourth-quarter results last week. Cisco's quarterly results confirmed that the company remains relevant as enterprises digitize their operations and develop hybrid work environments to allow employees to securely work from anywhere. During the fiscal fourth quarter, which ended on July 31, revenue increased by 8% year over year to $13.1 billion.