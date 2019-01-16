The winners and losers of the Detroit auto show

This year's Detroit auto show was a tamer affair than usual, with only a handful of big-name debuts making headlines. With less competition, the cars that did launch in Detroit had a better chance of making a splash. Not all were winners.

This year's North American International Auto Show in Detroit was a tamer affair than usual, with only a handful of big-name debuts making headlines. With less competition, the cars that did launch in Detroit had a better chance of making a splash. Here are the winners and losers from one of the industry's biggest annual shows .





Winner: Toyota Supra

Toyota (7203.T-JP) spent years hyping the Supra. The company had teasers, concept designs and press drives for camouflaged prototypes. There were leaks and renders, showing off almost everything about the Supra before its launch Monday . Supra fatigue was becoming a serious concern, as it's hard to maintain that level of excitement without getting impatient and bored.

Yet Toyota still got the most attention at the show, a testament to the dearth of exciting reveals and the attention-grabbing power of the Supra name. Plus, at a lick under $50,000, it's expected to cost significantly less than the BMW Z4 with which it shares a platform and interior.





Winner: Ford Explorer

The three-row SUV market is deeply competitive and highly important to automakers. Add in the Explorer name — an iconic model that has sold millions since it helped kick off demand for SUVs — and a Police Interceptor model that massively outsells Ford's (F) Taurus Police Interceptor, and it's not a stretch to say this is one of the most important models in Ford's lineup.

But the current Explorer is capital-O Old. It hasn't had a full redesign since the current body style debuted in 2011. Even then, the Explorer wasn't a benchmark for the class. But it's been overdue for a major refresh.

That's what Ford offered last week, during a pre-show launch event at Ford Field. Not only is the Explorer getting a top-to-bottom redesign, but it's also switching to a rear-wheel drive architecture shared with the Lincoln Aviator. That allows for more attractive proportions, a clever hybrid option and a more dynamic ST model.





Winner: Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

Horsepower battles are still being waged in Motor City. A few years after Dodge (FCA-IT) introduced its insane 707-horsepower Hellcats, Ford is finally firing back with a 700-plus-horsepower rocketship in the form of the Mustang Shelby GT500 .

Since the Blue Oval already offers a high-revving, demonic Shelby GT350 for track work, we were expecting to see a brawny straight-line cruiser. But the GT500 isn't some muscle car of yore; its 5.2-liter supercharged V-8 and dual-clutch transmission are built to handle high-intensity driving all day. Plus, it looks fantastic.





Winner: Ram HD

In the war being waged in the heavy-duty truck segment, Ram came out on top in Detroit. Ford, GM and Ram keep one-upping the stratospheric torque levels of the trucks that exist today. After years of climbing from 600 to 700 to 800-plus foot pounds of torque, Ram drops the mic in Detroit with a mind-boggling 1000 foot pounds.

Torque is the twisting force of an engine, or its ability to pull the truck and any additional weight. It's an important metric in the heavy duty market, as a high torque suggests a truck can handle massive trailers or payloads without getting bogged down.

More than that, though, the Ram HD is a complete redo of one of the big three segment stalwarts. Much like last year's Ram 1500 redesign, it offers more luxury and comfort options without losing out on payload or towing. Also, it has the most advanced suite of active safety gear on any heavy-duty truck. Ram claims the automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control will work with a full 30,000-pound trailer in tow.





Loser: Infiniti QX Inspiration concept

The biggest loser of the show is unquestionably Nissan's (7201.T-JP) Infiniti QX Inspiration concept car. Even if the debut had gone off without a hitch, Infiniti has a bad habit of debuting lots of concept cars and few production vehicles at shows. Another all-electric show car without a production variant is tired and uninteresting at this point. Either make an electric car or don't.

The reason it's the biggest loser, though, is that the QX Inspiration failed to drive onto the stage for its debut . We don't know what happened, but we know that some Infiniti company reps were visibly upset the thing wouldn't start. They even had a hard time pushing it onto the show floor.