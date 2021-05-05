Winners and losers from Liz Cheney furore

Anthony Zurcher - North America reporter
Liz Cheney and Kevin McCarthy
Liz Cheney and Kevin McCarthy

Congresswoman Liz Cheney's time on the leadership team for Republicans in the House of Representatives may be coming to an unceremonious end.

Her offence? Speaking ill of former President Donald Trump - and doing so frequently and with seeming relish.

On 12 January, she voted to impeach the then-president for inciting the pro-Trump mob that attacked the US Capitol the previous week, calling it a "betrayal" of his oath of office. She has since stood by that vote, calling allegations of election fraud a "big lie" and condemning all those who worked to challenge Joe Biden's victory.

This week, it appears her fellow Republicans have reached the limits of their tolerance for her perceived apostasy.

On Wednesday morning, congressman Steve Scalise - the second-ranking Republican in the House of Representatives - said it was time for third-ranking Cheney to go.

The previous day, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said in private remarks that were picked up by a television studio microphone that he had "had it with her" and "lost confidence".

The dust is still billowing on this particular storm, but if it settles as expected - with Cheney being ousted at the next House Republican meeting next Wednesday - here's who could wind up as the winners and losers of this latest party purge.

WINNERS

The Republican party

Liz Cheney's presence on the Republican House leadership team was a constant reminder that the party's apparent strategy for dealing with the 6 January Capitol attack was, essentially, to close their eyes and hope it went away.

Where most Republicans dodged when asked about the attack, she was direct and damning - offering the kind of meaty quotes journalists just love. This virtually guaranteed that every time Cheney appeared at a press conference with other Republican leaders, the topic of Trump would come up - and Cheney would do her thing.

That made Republican party officials uncomfortable. And since they couldn't very well agree with Cheney and risk crossing Trump's still solid base, they are poised to make Cheney go away.

Problem solved. At least for now.

Liz Cheney

The Never Trumpers who held fast through four long years have a new heroine, St Liz of Wyoming. Unlike other Trump critics who backed down when it appeared their political careers were in jeopardy - cough, Ted Cruz, cough - Cheney stood by her words and views.

She may have made the calculation that once one speaks ill of Trump, such slights are never fully forgotten, so she might as well go down swinging. And if the winds of fortune shift and Republican voters turn on Trump, Cheney will be there waiting.

In the meantime, the daughter of the former vice-president will be welcome in the salons of Washington and cable news green rooms. She'll have speaking appointments and book-deal offers aplenty.

In an op-ed on Wednesday for the Washington Post, Cheney threw down the gauntlet to her party to "steer away from the dangerous and anti-democratic Trump cult of personality".

"History is watching," she added.

Elise Stefanik

One politician's loss is another's gain. The New York congresswoman best known for her aggressive defence of Trump during hearings for his first impeachment has become the leading candidate to replace Cheney if and when she's voted out.

Elected in a swing district that has trended more reliably conservative - and pro-Trump - in recent years, the 36-year-old Stefanik is a rising star among House Republicans. Her voting record is considerably more moderate than Cheney's, but her growing influence suggests the party today values loyalty to Trump more than ideological purity.

Stefanik is reportedly benefitting from concern among party elders that Cheney be replaced by another woman, to avoid having three white men at the top of the Republican house leadership team.

She's also benefitting from Trump's "complete and total endorsement", which he announced in a press statement on Wednesday.

Donald Trump

Speaking of the former president, he's the other big winner of the Cheney imbroglio. The Wyoming congresswoman's impending removal is yet further evidence that Trump still wields considerable power within the party.

Trump's disfavour - or even just the threat of it - sends Republicans running for cover. While he doesn't have his social media platform to provide near-instantaneous retribution for perceived transgressions, that doesn't seem to matter when it comes to maintaining loyalty within the party.

Despite the fact that he was defeated in the 2020 presidential election, his party lost control of both chambers of Congress on his watch and he keynoted a rally that culminated in an attack on the US Capitol, Trump's base is still strong. And as long as the base sticks with Trump, Republican officeholders will do likewise.

LOSERS

The Republican party - again

A confident, healthy party doesn't have acrimonious leadership fights. It doesn't boo its elder statesmen, as happened to former party presidential nominee and current Senator Mitt Romney at the Republican convention in Utah last weekend. It doesn't attempt to purge dissenting voices.

Republican leaders may claim to be focused on the path ahead, including winning back control of Congress in the 2022 mid-term elections. The move against Cheney, and the threats made against other Trump critics within the party, however, indicate that many Republicans - including the former president himself - are more focused on the past.

Relitigating the 2020 vote and trafficking in unfounded conspiracy theories about election fraud may soothe Trump's damaged ego, but it prevents the party from putting together a policy platform to run against Biden and the Democrats next year.

Republicans may still end up prevailing in those elections. History suggests the out-of-power party has the upper hand in congressional mid-terms. But by exiling members of their own party now, they're shrinking their portion of the electorate when they should be expanding it.

Liz Cheney - again

The thing about martyrdom is it usually doesn't end well for the martyr. At one point Cheney was mentioned as a future contender for speaker of the House or one of Wyoming's Senate seats. Instead, she's facing exile and a near-certain primary challenge if she decides to run for re-election to the House of Representatives next year.

And despite having a large campaign war chest and near universal name recognition, she may be the underdog when pitted against a Trump true-believer with the former president's full backing.

As the daughter of a former vice-president, she had a political pedigree that usually counts for a lot within a party that values conservative bona fides. This is no longer Dick Cheney's Republican Party, however. The Cheney brand of conservatism - fiscal restraint coupled with a muscular, internationalist foreign policy - is on the decline. Trump's populist conservatism is the new party line.

Kevin McCarthy

In the days after the 6 January insurrection, House Minority Leader McCarthy and Cheney struck similar notes. Although he voted against impeaching Trump, the California congressman gave a floor statement that did not go easy on the then-president.

"The president bears responsibility for Wednesday's attack on Congress by mob rioters," he said. "He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding."

Although he began to backtrack from those remarks within a few weeks, he stood by Cheney during the first attempt to remove her from her party leadership spot at a closed-door meeting in February.

The man in line to be speaker of the House if Republicans take back control of the chamber next year has been treading carefully, trying to keep his party united under challenging circumstances.

Not only have his efforts proven unsuccessful, he is also becoming the target of conservative ire. Tucker Carlson, the influential Fox News talk show host, has been sharply critical of McCarthy over the past few days for what he deems as insufficient loyalty to Trump.

If that drumbeat continues, the man playfully called the "speaker in waiting" by his Republican colleagues may find his turn with the gavel never arrives.

Mitch McConnell

Things have been going somewhat better for the Republican elders on the Senate side of the Capitol, where Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has proven adept at holding his fellow conservatives united in opposing every major proposal put forward by Biden and the Democrats.

Some spillover from the Cheney conflict is unavoidable, however. McConnell, after all, was equally outspoken in his criticism of Trump after the 6 January attack. And while he didn't vote to convict the then-president when the House impeached, McConnell very clearly denounced Trump after he rendered his verdict.

"There's no question - none - that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day," he said, adding that it was a "disgraceful dereliction of duty".

Now that it appears Cheney will pay for her words, an emboldened Trump may once again take aim at the Kentucky senator. In one of his Wednesday statements denouncing Cheney, Trump took a swipe at McConnell, calling him "gutless and clueless".

McConnell, for his part, is trying not to take the bait.

"One-hundred percent of my focus is on stopping this new administration," he said when asked if he had comment about Cheney's impending removal. "One hundred percent of my focus is on standing up to this administration."

McConnell may be focusing on Biden, but he is going to have to keep an eye on Trump if he wants to avoid Cheney's fate.

Recommended Stories

  • Five killed in machete attack at Brazil nursery

    Three small children and two staff members die in the attack in a small town in the southern region.

  • Astrophysicist says there is only ‘one in several billion’ chance Chinese rocket will hit you

    China has ‘very different attitude’ to allowing uncontrolled rocket re-entry, expert says

  • Exclusive: U.S. targets Central America officials for possible sanctions over corruption - envoy

    The Biden administration plans to release by the end of June a list of corrupt Central American officials who may be subject to sanctions, a U.S. envoy told Reuters, as Washington seeks to cut back on a root cause of increased migration to the U.S.-Mexican border. Ricardo Zuniga, President Joe Biden’s special envoy for Central America’s Northern Triangle countries of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, also said the administration was considering further sanctions against officials in the region for alleged graft under the Global Magnitsky Act. U.S. officials see corruption as one of the main drivers for the flow of migrants, along with poverty, gang violence and the fallout from hurricanes last year, and want to make sure a $4 billion aid package being put together for the region does not fall prey to graft.

  • 4-year-old boy bought thousands of dollars worth of popsicles using his mother’s Amazon account

    Family friend appeals for donations after Amazon refused to return 918 SpongeBob SquarePants ice treats

  • U.S. and Chinese trade experts among the WTO chief's new deputies

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The World Trade Organization has again chosen trade experts from China and the United States as deputies for its director-general, maintaining a delicate geopolitical balancing act which also keeps two fractious powers close at hand. Replacing their compatriots are Angela Ellard, an American lawyer and trade expert who has worked at the U.S. Congress, and Zhang Xiangchen, currently vice trade minister and its former WTO ambassador, the WTO said in a statement.

  • Mississippi plane crash: Four dead after aircraft smashes into house

    Police did not specify whether deaths were of passengers or house residents

  • Democrat says ‘history will not be kind’ to Bill Barr for protecting Trump following Mueller memo ruling

    ‘Disingenuous’ former AG and DOJ misled Congress and courts, judge finds

  • JFK’s secret letters to Swedish mistress put up for auction: ‘You are wonderful and I miss you’

    Former president wrote intimate notes Gunilla von Post weeks before marriage in 1953

  • Biden bemused by GOP infighting over Liz Cheney: ‘I don’t understand the Republicans’

    Liz Cheney’s days in GOP leadership appear numbered

  • Influencer sparks outrage by putting down dog because he bit son and was ‘too old to rehome’

    YouTube influencer couple defends difficult decision regarding their pet

  • A Farmer Moved a 200-Year-Old Stone, and the French-Belgian Border

    When it comes to redrawing nations’ borders, scores of diplomats can spend years painstakingly hashing out every inch of the dividing line. For the border between France and Belgium to be redrawn, all it seemingly took was one farmer. Apparently frustrated by a 200-year-old stone border marker, a Belgian farmer dug it out and moved it about 7 feet into French territory, local officials told French news media, thus slightly enlarging his own land as well as the entire country of Belgium. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The displaced stone was spotted last month by a sharp-eyed group of Frenchmen, who for the past few years have wandered the countryside of their local area in northern France, following the border and checking each marker they encountered against a map showing the stones’ original locations. Two members of the group were walking in the woods near the village of Bousignies-sur-Roc, about 160 miles (260 kilometers) northeast of Paris, in April when they came across a marker. They immediately suspected something wasn’t right, one of the men, Jean-Pierre Chopin, said in a telephone interview Tuesday. “All the markers are typically placed in a very precise manner, but this one was raised up on higher ground. It just looked strange,” Chopin said. They consulted their map and discovered that the stone was not in its expected position, but about 7 feet (about 2.2 meters), farther into France than it should be. “It’s a really isolated spot,” Chopin, 58, said. “Almost no one passes by there, so it might never have been discovered to have been moved.” It is unclear exactly how long ago the stone was moved — and the farmer in question has not yet commented — but Chopin guessed that it had been displaced for two or three months. The stone markers, each believed to weigh between 300 and 600 pounds, were laid when the 390-mile border between France and what is now Belgium was established under the 1820 Treaty of Kortrijk. It is unclear whether the farmer knew the significance of the stone, which has 1819 carved into its face. In theory, moving the stone violates the 1820 treaty, Chopin said. “It’s very, very serious,” he said. “Well, ‘serious’ in quote marks because there are of course many more important things than this.” Luckily, local officials in each country have seen the funny side of the situation. “He made Belgium larger and France smaller; that’s not a good idea,” David Lavaux, of the Belgian district of Erquelinnes, said in an interview with the French broadcaster TF1. Lavaux is the village’s burgomaster, a position equivalent to mayor or chief magistrate. Once he knew of the incident, Lavaux contacted Aurélie Welonek, who holds a similar position in the French village across the border. “I was happy as my town was larger, but the mayor of Bousignies-sur-Roc didn’t agree,” Lavaux said with a chuckle. Lavaux said he would send the farmer, whom he did not identify, a formal letter demanding that the stone be returned to its rightful location. If the farmer does not comply, he could face criminal charges. If no agreement can be reached, Lavaux said he would turn to Belgium’s foreign ministry, which would set up a Franco-Belgian commission to resolve the border dispute, a move that was last required in 1930. Lavaux and Welonek said in interviews with French news outlets that they were convinced it wouldn’t come to that. “We should be able to avoid a new border war,” Welonek told the newspaper La Voix du Nord. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Bernie Sanders launches blistering attack on Mitch McConnell in Kentucky

    Senator Bernie Sanders accused Republican senator Mitch McConnell of making ‘the rich richer’ in America

  • Nancy Pelosi mocks GOP men for being unable to handle party ‘girlfriend’ Liz Cheney

    ‘They want a woman who isn’t a ‘threat’ to them’

  • The NBA's new post-season rules have thrown half of the teams into a wild playoff race with 12 days left

    The NBA playoff picture is starting to take shape, and some marquee teams are jostling to stay out of the play-in tournament

  • Fox News host talks back to sixth grader who criticises Trump: ‘I find that hard to believe’

    ‘Wow. The Trump reflex is very strong’

  • Image of US Navy training centre bears a striking resemblance to ‘Men in Black’

    Egg-shaped chairs at naval training centre look eerily similar to furniture used in 1997 film starring Will Smith

  • ‘Catastrophic’: How Facebook’s Trump ban could upend his plans for 2024

    45 is locked out of his campaign’s massive fundraising, organising and information-gathering arm

  • Ant named ‘they’ to recognise gender diversity

    ‘Small changes in language have had a large impact on culture,’ says expert

  • Nicola Sturgeon is waging war against the Union, warns Gordon Brown

    Inequality will "last until doomsday" under the SNP because Nicola Sturgeon is obsessed with waging "a war against the Union" rather than improving the lives of ordinary Scots, Gordon Brown has said. Mr Brown, a former Labour prime minister, said nationalists would not tackle the "crime" of child poverty, which the First Minister has insisted will be a priority if she is re-elected, because in reality they spend "all their waking hours trying to change our borders". Scottish Labour deployed its biggest name on the eve of the Holyrood elections at a pre-election "drive-in" rally in a car park in Glasgow Southside, where Anas Sarwar is going head-to-head with Ms Sturgeon. In a passionate speech, Mr Brown – seen as having played an influential role in defeating the separatists at the 2014 referendum – repeatedly attacked the SNP’s record in government. He said the party had been unable to address problem with mental health services, NHS waiting lists, social care and plummeting standards in education over their 14 years in government, so would "never solve the problems now" amid the challenges of the Covid pandemic. "We want to end child poverty, the SNP want to end the United Kingdom," Mr Brown, 70, told Labour activists. "They spend all their waking hours trying to change our borders, we spend all our waking hours trying to change society. "They're fighting a war against the Union, we're fighting a war against poverty, deprivation, ill health, illiteracy. I tell you this – given their obsession with independence, economic inequality and social injustice would last until doomsday if the SNP is all that confronts it."

  • Steve Scalise supports ouster of no 3 House Republican leader Liz Cheney amid GOP revolt against her

    The House Minority Whip has endorsed Rep Elise Stefanik to take over Ms Cheney’s leadership role