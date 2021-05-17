The winners and losers of AT&T's split with WarnerMedia

Dan Primack
·2 min read
AT&T is unwinding a huge part of its $84 billion acquisition of Time Warner, less than three years after it closed.

Driving the news: AT&T this morning announced that it will merge its WarnerMedia properties with Discovery Inc.'s media assets.

  • AT&T's contributions will include cable networks CNN, TNN, TNT, Cartoon Network and HBO, plus streaming service HBO Max. Discovery's will include its Discovery-branded content, TLC, Food Network, Eurosport and its Discovery+ streaming service.

  • The deal is expected to close in the middle of next year, via a joint venture that would have projected 2023 revenue of $52 billion and adjusted EBITDA of around $14 billion.

The big winner is Elliott Management, the activist investor that in 2019 took a $3.2 billion stake in AT&T and publicly argued that the Time Warner acquisition didn't make strategic sense.

  • Elliott later signed a ceasefire with new AT&T CEO John Stankey, who agreed to spin off DirecTV via a deal with TPG Capital.

  • There were reports in November that Elliott divested its AT&T stake, but my understanding is that it just sold off its small amount of common stock, but maintains most of its swaps. It subsequently purchased new common stock, to be reflected in a 13F being filed today.

  • It does not appear that AT&T reached out to private equity firms to help buttress the deal.

The big loser is former AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson. Not only were Time Warner and DirecTV his two biggest acquisitions, but his failed pursuit of T-Mobile triggered a massive termination fee that financially strengthened a smaller rival and arguably caused AT&T to sell off its wireless spectrum.

The big comp is Verizon, which also has a (relatively) new CEO who views networking as the crown jewel and content as a pricey distraction.

The big note is how rushed this morning's announcement felt, despite some background insistence that it wasn't, per Axios media reporter Sara Fischer.

  • They didn't announce the new company's name, instead saying they'll drop it "later this week."

  • No disclosed decisions yet on if the two streaming services will be merged.

  • Reporters had 30 minutes' notice this morning of the Zoom call.

  • No clarity on the future of WarnerMedia boss Jason Kilar, who was notably absent from the press release. Stankey simply said that Discovery CEO David Zaslav — who will run the new business — has lots of discussions ahead of him.

The bottom line: Two things you can always count on after acquiring Time Warner are big controversy and big regrets.

Editor's note: This post was corrected to reflect that Elliott Management took a $3.2 billion stake in AT&T in 2019 (not in 2020).

    The deal would mark the unwinding of AT&T's $108.7 billion acquisition of U.S. media conglomerate Time Warner in 2018, and it would underscore its recognition that TV viewership has moved to streaming, where scale is required to take on the likes of Netflix Inc and Walt Disney Co. The combination would create a new company separate from AT&T that could be valued at $150 billion, including debt, the Financial Times reported. Spokespeople for AT&T and Discovery declined to comment.

    AT&T ruined a lot of shareholder value by trying to get success in the media business, a veteran media analyst Craig Moffett tells Yahoo Finance Live.

    WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar is reportedly eyeing an exit after the announcement of the company's merger with Discovery — which he reportedly only found out about recently. Kilar has "hired a legal team to negotiate his departure" as chief executive of WarnerMedia, a job he has held for about a year, The New York Times reported on Monday. The news came only hours after AT&T said it would spin off WarnerMedia, which owns HBO, Warner Bros., CNN, and more, and merge it with Discovery to create a new standalone company run by Discovery CEO David Zaslav. The idea was that the combined company would be better positioned to compete against the likes of Disney and Netflix, and Discovery's brands include HGTV, Food Network, and Animal Planet. The deal is expected to be finalized next year. But Kilar, the Times reports, was "kept in the dark about the deal until recent days." Zaslav told reporters on Monday that he and AT&T CEO John Stankey had met "secretly" over the past few months. Kilar's name was not mentioned in the AT&T press release announcing the $43 billion deal, and the Times reports that when Kilar sent a memo to employees about the "momentous news," he didn't mention anything about his future at the company. Kilar took over as the head of WarnerMedia in May 2020 after previously serving as Hulu's CEO. HBO Max, the new WarnerMedia streaming service, launched later that month. Kilar's reported plans to exit were revealed only three days after The Wall Street Journal published a profile of him, which described how he has "led one of the most radical overhauls in the entertainment industry" and opened by saying, "Jason Kilar might have a career as a tour guide if this WarnerMedia chief executive gig doesn't work out for him." More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterThe White House is apparently overrun with fliesUFOs are very real, 60 Minutes reports, they're still unidentified, and they aren't American

    The telecom company has long been a favorite of dividend investors, but its hefty debt load had called into question the sustainability of its payout.

    Since AT&T bought Time Warner in 2018 to compete with Netflix and Disney, the world of streaming video has only gotten more cutthroat. The telecom giant’s deal with Discovery Inc, announced Monday, marks the latest shift in the remaking of the media industry and the potential beginning of another round of consolidation. An earlier wave three years ago resulted in media mogul Rupert Murdoch leaving Hollywood and Viacom and CBS recombining.

    The company’s decision to unwind its media efforts has broad ramifications for the telecom and content world—and investors.

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. agreed to spin off its media operations in a deal with Discovery Inc. that will create a new entertainment company, merging assets ranging from CNN and HBO to HGTV and the Food Network.The transaction values the combined entity at about $130 billion including debt, based on WarnerMedia’s estimated enterprise value of more than $90 billion.AT&T will receive $43 billion in cash, debt securities and debt retention, with its shareholders getting stock representing 71% of the new company, the companies said in a statement Monday. The deal is structured as a tax-friendly Reverse Morris Trust.The plan, first reported by Bloomberg News, would combine Discovery’s reality-TV empire with AT&T’s vast media holdings, creating a formidable competitor to Netflix Inc. and Walt Disney Co. It marks a retreat for AT&T’s entertainment-industry ambitions after years of working to assemble telecom and media assets under one roof. AT&T, now the world’s most heavily indebted nonfinancial company, gained some of the biggest brands in entertainment through its $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc., completed in 2018.Discovery Chief Executive Officer David Zaslav is to lead the new entity. The future of WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, meanwhile, has yet to be determined, AT&T CEO John Stankey said on a conference call discussing the deal.The transaction includes all of AT&T’s WarnerMedia operations. In addition to CNN and HBO, WarnerMedia owns Cartoon Network, TBS, TNT and the Warner Bros. studio. Discovery, backed by cable mogul John Malone, controls networks such as TLC and Animal Planet. The new company’s name will be announced this week, Zaslav said on the conference call.‘Complementary Content’“This agreement unites two entertainment leaders with complementary content strengths and positions the new company to be one of the leading global direct-to-consumer streaming platforms,” Stankey said in the statement. “It will support the fantastic growth and international launch of HBO Max with Discovery’s global footprint and create efficiencies which can be reinvested in producing more great content to give consumers what they want.”Discovery shares initially jumped on news of the deal, but they began to slip later Monday and were down as much as 4.5% to $34.05. AT&T climbed 1% to $32.56 as of 12:30 p.m. in New York.In shedding the assets, Stankey has been unwinding an acquisition spree undertaken by predecessor Randall Stephenson. The deal underscores the difficulty telecom companies have had finding a payoff from their media operations. Verizon Communications Inc. announced its own plan to slim down earlier this month. The company agreed to sell its media division to Apollo Global Management Inc. for $5 billion, a move that will offload online brands like AOL and Yahoo.“I expect AT&T is going to be the No. 1 telecom and communications company in the world,” Zaslav said on the conference call. And the new combined entity “will not stop until we have the No. 1 global entertainment company, reaching people on every device.”Though he has questioned in the past whether news content was a good fit with Discovery, Zaslav said the new company would keep CNN and “lean into news.”Kilar, a streaming-industry veteran who helped found Hulu, has been running WarnerMedia for the past year. At a recent investor conference, he defended the need for the business to be owned by AT&T, saying the telecom company had invested billions of dollars in HBO Max and broken down silos within the company to create a single operating unit. He added that AT&T’s phone and broadband customers were less likely to cancel if they got HBO Max, and many of HBO Max’s subscribers were AT&T customers.At Discovery, Zaslav has helped the company grow through acquisitions, including a purchase of HGTV owner Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. in 2018.Discovery’s RallyDiscovery shares experienced a meteoric rally earlier this year but had lost more than half their value since Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management was forced to liquidate its positions. The shares remained up 18% for the year through the end of last week. That gave the company a market value of almost $24 billion. AT&T, meanwhile, gained 12% in 2021, giving it a market capitalization of $230 billion.LionTree LLC and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. advised AT&T on the transaction, while Allen & Co. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. worked with Discovery. Perella Weinberg Partners also provided advice to Discovery’s independent directors.Stankey has been cleaning house at the sprawling telecom titan, cutting staff and selling underperforming assets. The company has been funneling money into rolling out its 5G wireless network, which requires billions of dollars of investment, as well as expanding its fiber-optic footprint.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says“We believe Comcast could add its NBC unit to the bidding mix. An NBC-Warner matchup would combine two powerful studios and streaming platforms while a scaled TV network unit with $12 billion in Ebitda could better weather secular declines and generate $2 billion in cost savings.”--Geetha Ranganathan, media analystClick here to read the research.The carrier has been boosting movie and television production to attract subscribers to its HBO Max streaming service. It also needs cash to pay down debt. AT&T racked up borrowing of $200 billion after an acquisition spree, and though it’s been reducing what it owes, it now has bills from a recent spectrum auction.AT&T was the second-highest bidder in the Federal Communications Commission’s sale of airwaves, committing $23 billion. Verizon, the top bidder, agreed to pay $45 billion.DirecTV SpinoffThe Discovery agreement comes just months after AT&T reached a deal to spin off its DirecTV operations in a pact with buyout firm TPG. AT&T also agreed in December to sell its anime video unit Crunchyroll to a unit of Sony Corp. for $1.2 billion.And the company has parted with its Puerto Rico phone operations, a stake in Hulu, a central European media group and almost all its offices at New York’s Hudson Yards.Stephenson had spent his 13-year tenure as CEO bulking up the company. Stephenson, who handed the reins to Stankey last year, even kept a color-coded roster of companies he wanted AT&T to buy, leading to 43 acquisitions.But critics such as activist investor Elliott Management Corp. complained about the strategy, urging AT&T to focus on its core business. AT&T’s mountain of debt also put pressure on the company to cut staff and sell assets.‘Transformational Year’The Discovery deal represents an admission that AT&T’s audacious plan to build a media and communications conglomerate was a costly misfire.Elliott weighed in on the news Monday morning, praising Stankey’s efforts to redirect the Dallas-based phone company.”It has been a transformational year at AT&T,” Jesse Cohn, managing partner, and Marc Steinberg, portfolio manager, said in a statement. “AT&T has now executed on its promise to streamline operations and refocus on its core businesses.”Analysts see antitrust risk to the Discovery tie-up as low. By creating a large collection of cable channels, one question for competition authorities is whether the combined company would have increased leverage over pay-TV distributors that could lead to higher prices for consumers.But the Department of Justice in 2018 approved a much larger media merger with Disney’s purchase of film and TV assets held by 21st Century Fox.Economic Harm“If the DOJ did not think that combining those cable assets caused market harm, it is a little difficult to see the kind of economic harm that a smaller combination could cause, particularly as the economic power of cable assets is diminishing as the power of streaming assets grows,” Blair Levin, an analyst at New Street Research, said in a note Monday.The Discovery deal also unwinds the AT&T-Time Warner combination that the Justice Department argued was illegal, a challenge that ultimately failed.Since then, consumers’ streaming options have proliferated, which will ease the path to approval, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Jennifer Rie. She expects a review that could last up to a year and may require the new company to sell some assets or agree to arbitration provisions if there are disagreements with cable companies over distribution deals.“That result is far more likely than the DOJ trying to go to trial again after the loss the first time,” she said.(Updates with shares in eighth paragraph, Elliott comments in 24th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    If you really want to be a long term investor, you need to look for companies that have a good shot of surviving well into the future.

    It's the couple's second child together.

    Nearly every mental health expert I’ve spoken to as a wellness writer for Refinery29 has emphasized to me the importance of therapy. It doesn’t matter what I’m reporting on — almost without fail, they’ll slip into our conversation that everyone who has the option to seek therapy should do so. Despite hearing that dozens of times, I’ve never felt like I needed a therapist. If I’ve sometimes felt anxiety or sadness, it’s never felt like enough for me to seek professional help. The past 15-ish months have changed my perspective. Nearly three in four psychologists who work with patients for anxiety disorders saw an uptick in demand for treatment after the onset of the pandemic, according to a survey from the American Psychological Association. Teletherapy platform Talkspace reported a 65% jump in clients between mid-February and May of last year, mostly due to pandemic-related anxiety, a spokesperson previously told Refinery29. The unprecedented changes of the last year, and the uncertainty caused by COVID-19, drove many people to seek help. “I think everybody could benefit from having someone to talk to, especially anybody with any kind of marginalized identity,” psychologist Alfiee Breland-Noble, PhD, tells me over the phone. “What do you have to lose?” I’ve begun to think of therapy as not dissimilar from physical check-ups, like bi-annual teeth cleanings or yearly OB/GYN appointments. You don’t have to be in horrific pain to get them, and while you may feel fine without them at first, it’s ultimately best to stay on track. So the decision to try therapy out was relatively easy. But actually finding a mental health professional was a lot more confusing and convoluted than I had expected — way harder than finding my dentist. I couldn’t figure out what my insurance covered, or which doctors took insurance. Telemedicine was available, but I couldn’t tell if something like text therapy was legit. I had no idea whether or when I’d be hit by some bill I couldn’t afford. And from talking with experts and my friends, I know my experience isn’t unique. Finding a therapist is hard — and only getting harder, as the increased demand is leading to dwindling appointments slots. So we put together this guide, which aims to walk you through how to actually find a therapist, in a price range that you can afford. (We start by talking about insurance, but offer resources anyone who’s uninsured and underinsured too.) We’re not going to lie — it is work. But in the end, the state of your mental health is what’s most important. And like Dr Breland-Noble said, what have you got to lose? First, Know Your Goals Are you looking for a few check-in sessions, or to establish a long-term care relationship? Do you need a therapist with a background in a particular type of treatment or trauma? If you’re from a marginalized community, are you looking for a culturally competent and/or affirming therapist, or one who is part of the same community as you? Are you open to meeting in person, or would you prefer to stick to virtual sessions? What days and times will work for you? Knowing these details up front can help you tailor your search, so you won’t waste time contacting practitioners who aren’t a good fit. Work With Your Insurance If you are in a place where you have insurance, including Medicaid, going through your provider may be your most cost-efficient and easiest bet. One of the very first things I did in my search was head to my insurance provider’s website to view their directory of in-network therapists. And… to be honest, it was kind of disappointing. At first, the list that came up for available therapists in my area had only five names on it. That’s when I learned this pro tip: Call your provider (the phone number should be on the back of your health insurance card). I did, and the person who took the call somehow found a better, longer list of therapists available for me, and gave me advice about how to navigate the website more effectively. The more names you can get, the better, since I found that some providers are listed as accepting clients, but actually aren’t. If calling doesn’t help, there are also a handful of online databases that list mental health professionals, and let you filter by insurance, and other details. Psychology Today is one of the largest. There’s also Therapy For Black Girls, the American Psychologist Association’s Psychologist Locater, and Inclusive Therapists. Go Out Of Network If you have insurance, but can’t find an in-network professional, ask about your insurance provider’s out-of-network coverage. (I found it easiest to, again, call my provider and have someone walk me through my options.) Many plans’ out-of-network benefits require you to pay for the full cost of your appointments until you meet a set deductible. Then, they’ll begin to cover a percentage of each session. So in my case, I found an out-of-network therapist who charged $225 per visit, and my out-of-network deductible is $1,000. I’d have to pay out of pocket for five sessions, but then my benefits would kick in, and I’d be charged $90 per session. (Also keep in mind that some providers require that you pay out of pocket and be reimbursed by your insurance company later.) This strategy can, obviously, be cost-prohibitive — but if you can afford it (and more on that below), it provides you with many more options for care. Look Into Alternative Networks If you don’t have insurance or your mental health benefits are insufficient, there are different kinds of platforms that strive to connect people to therapists that offer truly affordable, out-of-pocket care. Open Path Collective is one fantastic option. The platform connects you to a network of therapists who charge $30 to $60 a session — you’ll just need to pay a one-time fee of $59 to access the service. You can also search for non-profits and other organizations that have created mental health funds or free therapy resources for certain communities. The National Queer And Trans Therapists Of Color Network has a Mental Health Fund that eligible people can apply for, that is meant to help queer and trans people of color pay for mental health support. The AAKOMA Project (which was founded by Dr. Breland-Noble) also aims to provide free therapy sessions to Black teens and young adults. Ask For A Discount Even with my out-of-network coverage, that $225 therapist I mentioned before was too expensive for me. If I’d really been dead-set on them — or if I didn’t have insurance or I was underinsured — I could have asked if they offered a sliding scale. This means they adjust their session cost, typically based on the client’s income. Most therapists that offer this option will say so on their website, but it never hurts to ask; the deductions can be significant, and can go a long way in making therapy more affordable. Dr. Breland-Noble also says to look for therapists that advertise “self-pay,” which means they’ll let you pay without going through insurance (even if you have it). They tend to be more willing to discuss a sliding scale rate. “Those are the words you’re looking for,” she says. “If you see a provider that takes self-pay, sometimes what you can do is share your situation with them and many providers — depending on their own circumstances — will be willing to work with you.” Ask For Referrals This is a good idea at any point in your journey to finding mental health care: Ask a trusted friend, family member, coworker, and/or your primary care doctor to refer you to a therapist. After learning that I was looking for a therapist, for instance, one of my coworkers let me know of a therapist group they liked in New York City. I’m still on my parents’ insurance, so that provider ended up being out-of-network and too expensive for me — but it’s always good to have the vetted options. Reaching out to friends for referrals can be especially helpful with those who have marginalized identities — if you’re LGBTQ+ and someone you know recommends a LGBTQ+-friendly therapist, that’s one less step you have to take to access affirming care. You can also ask therapists for referrals. If one professional ends up being too expensive for you or unavailable on a certain day, they may know someone or work with someone who can take you on. Since I found that some databases weren’t always up-to-date, this may help you find someone who’s accepting new patients but isn’t listed as such, or is newer to practicing. Consider Virtual Services — With Caution During the pandemic — with more people needing mental health care and it being impossible to visit with therapists in person — virtual services became more popular. Talkspace, a platform that hosts audio and video therapy sessions, but that also allows you to text your therapist throughout the day is one of the most well-known, MDLIVE, Talkiatry, and Betterhelp have similar approaches. The upside to these options is that you don’t need insurance to access them. They’re not cheap: a Talkspace membership costs $65 a week. But the service emphasizes that it allows you to text your therapist whenever you need a check-in, five days a week, which justifies the cost. But some therapists say that text-based services in particular are not a long-term solution for mental health care. “It seems like a great solution — in theory, it sounds great — but I don’t think [text-based services] have proven its efficacy,” Jessica Macnair, LPC, tells Refinery29. The American Psychological Association also notes that clients who have more serious mental illnesses, such as PTSD or substance abuse issues, likely need more treatment than virtual platforms like these can provide. So if you’re just looking for quick check-ins or need support while you’re searching for a longer term therapist, trying something like this out may be useful — but proceed carefully. Look For Community Resources Prior to my own personal therapy journey I didn’t realize that this was an option, but one way to access affordable mental health care is through a local training clinic at a hospital or a university. These facilities may let you work with a student who is being trained to be a therapist or a psychologist for a low fee. These students aren’t licensed yet, but are typically supervised by licensed practitioners. If there’s a training program near you, you should be able to find it online. For example, I did a quick Google search of “therapist training clinic near me” and found that Yeshiva University in New York City offers a sliding scale of $5 to $40 for psychotherapy sessions. Contacting the National Alliance on Mental Illness HelpLine or MentalHealth.gov are good options for finding student therapists, too. Some programs like this take insurance, but many additionally provide self-pay care at much lower-than-typical fees. Another option: Some local hospitals or community centers also provide free or low-cost support groups, sometimes led by professionals and sometimes peer-based, which can be great, accessible alternatives to traditional one-on-one therapy. Finding these resources may take some Google sleuthing, though. Mentalhealth.gov has a good list of organizations that have chapters across the country, like Active Minds and Youth M.O.V.E. National. Be Aware Of Crisis Support If you’re in urgent need of mental health care or help, there are crisis numbers you can call such as Crisis Call Center, National Eating Disorders Association Helpline, Trans Lifeline, and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Although not a long-term solution for care, they are always there for you if you need them. DashDividers_1_500x100 In all honesty, I’m still sorting through the in-network options from my insurance provider. Setting aside the time to sift through the list, calling the therapists, and setting up consultations has felt overwhelming, and there have been plenty of times where I just wanted to give up, save myself some money, and move on. But I know that caring for my mental health is one of the most important things that I can do for myself right now, especially after a year as hard as this one. I wish it were easier — but for now, I’m considering my efforts to be an investment in my future wellbeing, one that I’m sure will pay off. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?How Zoom Helped Me Finally Commit To TherapyYep, Prince Harry Is Definitely In TherapyWhy I Work At A Trans Mental Health Hotline

    Ex-Beatle Paul McCartney will reflect on his career in a one-on-one chat with producer Rick Rubin in the upcoming docuseries McCartney 3, 2, 1, premiering July 16 on Hulu. The show was teased late last year in a social media post. The six-episode series encompasses McCartney's musical life from the Beatles to Wings, his group with late…

    A little more than a month after his death, a posthumous album featuring never-before-released tracks from rapper DMX has now had its release date set. Per Billboard, Exodus—a 13-track collection of unheard music, produced by DMX’s long-time friend and collaborator Swizz Beatz—will release on May 28, through Def Jam Recordings.

    There is a trail in Ontario, Canada that the local mountain bikers call Devil's Drop. It's a thrilling two minute descent through switchbacks and hairpin curves. It offers impossibly steep, banking sections that test a rider's ability to hang on to the handlebars and lean into the curves. Rock sections appear in front of the bikers and then end abruptly, launching riders momentarily into the air before they drop down onto the hard packed dirt for the next descent. The trees whiz past quickly and the forest is breath taking, but admiring the view is next to impossible when all your attention needs to be on the trail in front of the bike. Sharp turns come out of nowhere, making a rider lean left and right as quickly as they can shift their weight. The handlebars barely clear the tree trunks in some areas and rocks stick through the hard dirt like scales protruding from a dragon's back. The descent is more than two minutes of high speed exhilaration that would leave even a seasoned rider's knuckles white and have the riders gasping for breath. The climb to the start of the trail is also breath taking, in a different sense, but it is well worth the effort. This trail has been expertly engineered for maximum thrills. It is easy to picture a roller coaster ride as a rider navigates the terrain and struggles to stay one step ahead of the twists and turns. Mountain biking is a very thrilling sports and a great way to get exercise in beautiful areas.

    The Supreme Court on Monday unanimously declined to give police broad power to search homes without warrants.Why it matters: In the majority opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas acknowledged the Court has maintained that a community caretaking exception allows police to search cars without a warrant in certain dangerous situations. But he wrote Monday that the exception does not extend broadly to the home.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBackground: The case stems from a Rhode Island man's lawsuit against police for entering his home and seizing his guns without a warrant. His wife, who was not at their house, had been worried he might harm himself and asked the police to conduct a wellness check on her husband.A lower court had ruled the search had been covered by the Fourth Amendment's community caretaking clause.What they're saying: "What is reasonable for vehicles is different from what is reasonable for homes," Thomas wrote for the court."[T]his recognition that police officers perform many civic tasks in modern society was just that — a recognition that these tasks exist, and not an open-ended license to perform them anywhere."The bottom line: "The Supreme Court reaffirmed the principle that a person’s home is their castle," Daniel Woislaw, a lawyer at a libertarian litigation firm that filed an amicus brief in the case, said in a statement per The Hill.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

    The tepid growth of its wireless segment couldn't offset its loss of pay TV subscribers and WarnerMedia's pandemic-related disruptions, and it continued to burn cash on its streaming services to challenge Netflix, Disney, and other platforms. AT&T's debt levels remained high, and some investors questioned the sustainability of its dividend. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) also surpassed AT&T as the second-largest wireless carrier in the U.S. after it merged with Sprint last April.

    Derek Carr has played his way into the Raiders record books by being the team’s starter since 2014. He’s piloted the club to just one winning season and postseason appearance, but wasn’t able to start the playoff game after suffering a broken leg in the penultimate week of the 2016 season. It seems like the [more]

    Discovery CEO David Zaslav is, by his own definition, a “fighter.” He’s poised to record quite a knockout if he pulls off a merger with AT&T’s WarnerMedia unit in a pact that will leave him as the ultimate keeper of the keys to HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros., Turner channels and a growing global suite […]

    Kassie Yeung traveled from Los Angeles to Seoul by plane, then took a bus and cable car to Namsan Tower so she could remove the lock.

    AT&T Inc. is spinning off its WarnerMedia business in a deal with Discovery Communications Inc. as the telecommunications giant refocuses its attention on its wireless business and looks to reduce its debt position ahead of a costly 5G build-out.

    An Apple teaser and newly discovered clues have reinforced the idea that Apple Music is about to launch a new HiFi tier.