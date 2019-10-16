Here are the winners and losers from Tuesday's Democratic debate

WASHINGTON – Twelve Democratic presidential candidates took to the debate stage Tuesday evening—making it the biggest primary debate in history.

Some candidates needed to make no mistakes. Others needed to stand out from the pack to advance in a frequently diminishing field, while a few of the hopefuls still struggled to get a word in.

Here is our take on how they did:

Winners

Amy Klobuchar

Sen. Amy Klobuchar came out punching.

The Minnesota Democrat wasn’t afraid to criticize other candidates, in particular, Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Klobuchar, who has struggled to get a word in during past debates, went out of her way to differentiate her more moderate policies from the more progressive stances. Although she’s done the same in past debates, she has never been this forceful.

One of Klobuchar’s biggest moments was calling Warren out on how she will pay for a Medicare for All plan, adding that she believes Warren is handing Republicans a gift by offering up a plan they can attack as too expensive.​

“I think we owe it to the American people to tell them where we’re going to send the invoice," Klobuchar told to Warren. "The difference between a plan and a pipe dream, is something that you can actually get done.”

The tactic might pay off. Klobuchar has yet to make the November debate stage and this may be the push she needs.

Amy Klobuchar on "Medicare for All:" "I appreciate Elizabeth's work. But again, the difference between a plan and a pipe dream is something you can actually get done" #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/m2yyF3jQbF — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 16, 2019

Pete Buttigieg

South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg was also ready to take some of his more progressive competitors to task on their policies.

Buttigieg used forceful rhetoric during the debate to showcase his more moderate proposals. Buttigieg, who over the past week has hit Warren on Medicare for All, did so again on Tuesday's debate stage. He criticized Warren for not fully answering whether she will raise taxes for voters for her Medicare for All plan, claiming it is an example of why people are “so frustrated with Washington.”

“I don’t understand why you believe the only way to deliver affordable coverage for everyone is by obliterating private plans,” Buttigieg said.

Buttigieg, a combat veteran, was also able to showcase his experience when talking about foreign policy.

“You can put an end to endless war without embracing Donald Trump’s policy,” Buttigieg said. “What we were doing in Syria was keeping our word.”

Foreign policy

Tuesday was the first night that foreign policy was talked about substantively after being ignored in the last three debates.

The topic was brought up in response to Trump’s announcement last week that he is going to withdraw troops from Syria, a move that has been criticized by Democrats and some Republicans alike. However, the president has defended the move by saying he wants to extract American soldiers from overseas commitment.

Biden said that decision is the “most shameful thing any president has done in modern history in terms of foreign policy.” Klobuchar also criticized Trump’s decision, questioning how "leaving the Kurds for slaughter, our allies for slaughter" would make "Make America Great Again."

Losers

Billionaires

In a discussion on the disparaging income gap in the United States, all the candidates agreed that the billionaires in this country are benefiting too much from the current tax system—even if they disagreed on how to fix it.

Klobuchar quipped: ”Nobody on this stage wants to protect billionaires—not even the billionaire wants to protect billionaires."

Businessman Tom Steyer, the only billionaire on the crowded stage, commented on the income gap that "It's absolutely wrong and it's absolutely undemocratic and unfair."

Sanders and Warren defended their ideas of a wealth tax, with Sanders grinning largely when asked if he believes that "billionaires shouldn't exist," a common one-liner for his campaign.

Elizabeth Warren on closing the income gap: "My question is not why do Bernie and I support a wealth tax, it's why does everyone else on the stage think it is more important to protect billionaires than it is to invest in an entire generation of Americans?" #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/XHQV586X4W — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 16, 2019