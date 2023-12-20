Winners named in Petoskey Holiday Light Contest

Petoskey Mayor John Murphy presents the award for "Best Use of Space" to Tara Corey, at 1205 Waukazoo Ave.

PETOSKEY — The City of Petoskey has announced the winners in the annual Holiday Light Contest.

This year marks the second time the contest has taken place.

“This year was even bigger and better than 2022,” said Mayor John Murphy, who is also the contest’s originator and principal organizer. “More houses are decorated than ever and the city sparkles with the joy of the season. It is so much fun.”

The judging took place on Dec. 15 and 16 between 6-9 p.m. Volunteers traveled throughout the city looking for every decorated house they could find and picked their favorites. Results of their selections were tabulated by an independent panel and the awards were distributed on Sunday.

The 2023 award for "Best Outside Tree" was presented to the Wilsons at 818 Lake St.

Subscribe: Check out our latest offers and read the local news that matters to you

Awards were given in seven different categories:

Best Use of Space – The Coreys, 1205 Waukazoo Ave.

Best Use of Lights – The Mastenbrooks, 1033 Hill St.

Best Outside Tree – The Wilsons, 818 Lake St.

Best Decorated – The McMullen/Lohmans, 204 State St.

Best Traditional Display – The Maloneys, 804 Michigan St.

The “Griswold House” Award – The Loyselles, 105 Fulton St.

Best of Show – The Bennetts, 706 Karamol Court.

The winners received a gift certificate to a local sponsoring restaurant and a yard sign to display their award category.

“I hope residents will take the time this season to drive around and see all the beautiful displays,” Murphy said. “In addition to the 2022 and 2023 winners on the city website map, there are many others to enjoy. If you didn’t win this year or last, don’t worry. Keep trying. We will be back next year with more prizes.”

— Contact Jillian Fellows at jfellows@petoskeynews.com.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Winners named in Petoskey Holiday Light Contest