Winnetka Park District updates Elder/Centennial timeline

The Winnetka Park District has updated the timeline for the proposed Elder Lane and Centennial beach project in response to recently passed village regulations.

The Winnetka Village Council voted unanimously last week to implement regulations prohibiting a majority of construction in the steep slope area of lake bluffs. The new regulations will apply to construction the Park District has had in the works for years as it looks to revamp the Elder Lane and Centennial beaches.

The vote represents the latest step taken by the village to exercise authority over the lakefront, a gap that was made evident after billionaire Justin Ishbia purchased multiple lots south of Centennial Park and consolidated them into a single 4.7 acre lot. He plans to construct a mansion for his family at the cost of approximately $43.7 million.

Ishbia also owns the lot at 261 Sheridan Road, which splits Elder Lane and Centennial beaches, and has been embroiled in a controversy over a land swap that would see this property traded for a similar-sized parcel at the southern end of Centennial Park abutting his other property. The land swap has since been deemed dormant despite being signed over three years ago in October 2020. If completed, the Park District would be able to complete a decades-long goal of combining the two beaches.

A construction abatement period put in place by the village while legislation made it through council is set to end on March 18, moved up from April 6. That will give the Park District the first chance to submit permits since July 2023. Director of Parks and Maintenance Costa Kutulas said there will be a laundry list of exceptions the Park District will have to request through the village’s special-use permit process.

Permits for construction at Elder Lane beach are being placed on hold while the Park District continues discussions with the village regarding the possible inclusion of an updated stormwater pipe to the plans. Winnetka Park Board President Christina Codo said during the Feb. 8 meeting she has sent the village a list of potential meeting dates but has yet to hear back.

“We were hoping for a January meeting. Now were hoping for a February meeting,” Codo said. “I don’t believe there’s any bad faith. I believe there are some busy people and we’re trying to put this meeting together.”

Each beach will need to have a separate application submitted, making it possible for the board to move forward with Centennial plans. Kutulas has been in talks with the village to ensure permits for Centennial are ready for submission as soon as possible but couldn’t say for certain they will be set for submission on March 18.

“There’s a few things we’ve identified that we’re working through but I don’t see why we couldn’t meet the date,” he said. “I don’t want to say there’s a guarantee.”

The permits will first go through the village’s zoning board of appeals, then the plan commission followed by the design review board before final vote and approval by the village council. Kutulas expects the Centennial permit to be seen by the village council at the earliest on July 9. Projected construction completion is December 2025.

“We approved the plans in May 2023. The village changed the zoning ordinance. We adapted to those changes that were then approved on Oct. 19 of last year,” Commissioner Warren James said. “We’ve been in a standstill waiting since October … I think the public is very interested in understanding why we can’t get things done.”

The Park District has also held off filing the permits with state and federal agencies because the village asked to go through the plans first so it can give its stamp of approval.

Previous iterations of the plan were submitted to the Illinois Department of Environmental Protection and the United States Army Corps of Engineers but were pulled with a narrow vote in June 2022.

James said every day of progress that is lost is another day Winnetka residents aren’t able to enjoy the beaches.

Kutulas said at the end of the day, there are things beyond staff’s control that could inevitably slow the process further.

“I don’t want to give up even one day,” Codo said. “I don’t want our submittals to be late.”