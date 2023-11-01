Winnie the Witch, beloved 35-foot LI roadside giant, is restored

Autoblog

In short, our editors must pick a new car that would make a perfect accessory for Halloween. Is it just a Jeep since almost all their cars are named after things you could also dress up as for Halloween? You must explain why it would be good for Halloween, be it by itself OR as an accessory for your own costume (for example, picking a Ferrari 308 because you're going as Magnum P.I., but like a new car version of that).