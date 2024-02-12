Winning $1.45 million lottery ticket sold at Peoria Heights gas station

The Peoria area has a new millionaire.

A $1.45 million winning lottery ticket was sold in Peoria Heights last week.

Someone matched all numbers correctly in the Lucky Day Lotto drawing on Feb. 9 from a ticket purchased at the BP gas station on Prospect Road in Peoria Heights.

The winning numbers were 2-4-22-36-42.

The gas station will get $14,500 for selling the ticket.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Winning lottery ticket sold in Peoria Heights