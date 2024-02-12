Winning $1.45 million lottery ticket sold at Peoria Heights gas station
The Peoria area has a new millionaire.
A $1.45 million winning lottery ticket was sold in Peoria Heights last week.
Someone matched all numbers correctly in the Lucky Day Lotto drawing on Feb. 9 from a ticket purchased at the BP gas station on Prospect Road in Peoria Heights.
The winning numbers were 2-4-22-36-42.
The gas station will get $14,500 for selling the ticket.
More: When people move to Tennessee, they leave states like Illinois, study says
This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Winning lottery ticket sold in Peoria Heights