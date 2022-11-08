Winning $2 billion Powerball ticket sold in Altadena, California

Reuters Videos

STORY: The ship, operated by Doctors Without Borders, is currently docked in the port of Catania, in Sicily, after Italian authorities allowed the disembarkation of 357 minors and people in need of urgent medical care on Sunday (November 6).A total of 352 migrants remained on board the ship on Monday (November 7) and crew members informed them, "We are not moving anywhere, we are staying here."Several vessels holding almost 1,000 migrants have been at sea off Italy for more than a week awaiting permission to dock from the country's right-wing government that took office last month.