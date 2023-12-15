Winning $2 million Powerball ticket sold in Austin on Wednesday

A winning $2 million Powerball ticket was sold in North Austin ahead of Wednesday's drawing.

The ticket was sold at Winners Corner TX LLC, located at 7817 Rockwood Lane, according to Texas Lottery. The ticketholder got five out of five numbers correct on the ticket to hit the prize.

The winning numbers from Wednesday's drawing were 3, 8, 41, 56 and 64, with a Powerball of 18.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday, with an estimated jackpot of $535 million and a total cash value of over $257 million.

