Winning $36 million Mega Millions prize goes unclaimed in Florida
Most people dream about having a winning lottery ticket.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Someone in Florida had just that but just didn’t realize it.
Someone missed the deadline to claim their $36 million Mega Millions prize.
Read: Seminole County man turns $50 into $1M with winning scratch-off ticket; see where it was sold
As a result, the winner has forfeited the winnings.
The ticket was sold in Jacksonville back in August.
Read: The winner of the $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot in Florida was just revealed
According to Florida law, 80% of the unclaimed money will now go to the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.