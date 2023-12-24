Winning 'Cash4Life' ticket sold in Broome County two days before Christmas. See where.

A Broome County lottery player received an early Christmas gift Saturday, one that will keep on giving.

The New York Lottery announced a second-prize winning ticket worth "$1,000 a week for life" was sold in Broome County for the Saturday, Dec. 23 CASH4LIFE drawing. The ticket was sold at Jay's One Stop located 51 Commercial Dr. in Johnson City.

The second-prize winning ticket is worth a guaranteed minimum of $1 million, according to the New York Lottery. The winner now has up to a year to claim the prize.

CASH4LIFE drawings are held daily around 9 p.m. The winning numbers are drawn from a field of 1-60, with the "Cash Ball" drawn from a separate field of one to four.

Jay's One Stop in Johnson City wasn't the only business in the Southern Tier to sell a big winner Saturday. A 7-Eleven sold a winning third-prize Powerball ticket worth $50,000 in Steuben County.

This article originally appeared on The Evening Tribune: Cash4Life ticket worth at least $1 million sold in Broome County