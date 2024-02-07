As winning chef backs out of restaurant deal, Burgaw group shifts to other ideas

A space on Courthouse Avenue in downtown Burgaw is set to be home to a new restaurant. STARNEWS FILE PHOTO

The chef who won a chance to design and open her own restaurant in Burgaw has backed out of the plans, according to the organizer of the contest.

In October, Colorado chef Karoline Schwartz came out on top of what was originally a pool of more than 500 applicants. The contest was launched in 2023 by Richard Johnson and his Burgaw Now group as part of a larger effort to revitalize the Pender County town.

“Karoline did not accept our offer. ... In my mind, she changed her mind,” Johnson said. “It’s a huge disappointment.”

Phone calls and emails to Schwartz haven't been returned.

Johnson said he is still committed, though, to his original vision to bring more restaurants to Burgaw. Johnson had success in the tech and job recruitment industry before becoming what he calls a social entrepreneur. Among his efforts was to purchase empty buildings in Pender County. He helped restaurants like Burgaw Brewing and Fat Daddy’s Pizza get established there.

Chefs Karoline Schwartz (right) and Vincent Mangual (left) being interviewed before the finale of the Own Your Own restaurant competition in Oct. 2023. STARNEWS FILE PHOTO

For the Own Your Own contest for a new restaurant space, Burgaw Now held events such as a Town Square Cook-Off to narrow the field of finalists to find a chef to launch a concept at 106-108 W. Courthouse Ave. Schwartz and chef Vincent Mangual of Brooklyn, New York, were the final two chefs who competed in a final event Oct. 29.

During the process, Johnson said he understood the risks he was taking when two other finalists backed out of the competition.

“Fortunately, we didn’t just find one great chef, we found half a dozen more,” he said. “And for me, it’s why work to help open one restaurant when you can open more.”

He said he is currently talking with other finalists about the possibility of a different restaurant concept on Courthouse Avenue as well as a deli on Fremont Street. He hopes to make a more formal announcement in mid-March.

“For me, I see my work in Burgaw as a long-term, 10- to 20-year investment,” he said. “My goal is to turn Burgaw into a food hub.”

Johnson has seen the spark that has happened since the pizzeria opened in 2020. A handful of other businesses have opened, and he points to plans for more growth and housing in the Pender County area.

“To me, it’s as clear as night and day that Burgaw is returning to its roots of being a vibrant, historic downtown,” he said.

Restaurants are a part of that.

“To me, it’s sad that we have to shift gears, but I’m not losing sight of that,” he said.

