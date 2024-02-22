Winning Fantasy 5 lottery ticket was sold at this metro Phoenix store. Are you a winner?

Check your lottery tickets Arizona! A winning ticket was sold in Phoenix for Wednesday's Fantasy 5 Jackpot, according to the Arizona Lottery.

The winning ticket, worth $348,000, was sold at a Fry's Marketplace on Chandler Boulevard. The winning numbers Wednesday were 1, 14, 16, 19 and 31.

There were also several big scratcher ticket wins recently across Arizona, according to an Arizona Lottery post on X, formerly Twitter.

The largest was a Triple Bonus Crossword scratcher worth $500,000. Three Coffeehouse Crossword scratchers, one Triple Red 7's scratcher and one Mystery Multiplier scratcher all worth $100,000 were also recently sold in metro Phoenix.

Keep an eye out for the upcoming lottery drawings this weekend. The next Mega Millions drawing for the jackpot reached $525 million jackpot, which has a cash option of $247.1 million, is Friday. The next Powerball drawing, which was set for Saturday, reached an estimated $376 million, or a cash amount of $177.5 million.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold at metro Phoenix grocery store