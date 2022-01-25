🌱 Winning Horse Passes 2-Turn Test At Laurel Park + Local Jobs

Hey, people of Laurel! I'm Nicole Fallon-Peek, filling in for your usual curator Alexis in this edition of the Laurel Daily. Here's everything you need to know about what's happening in town, in five minutes or less. — Nicole

First, today's weather:

Clouds breaking for some sun. High: 42 Low: 19.

Here are the top 3 stories in Laurel today:

Stakes winner Joe passed his two-turn test in his 3-year-old debut, triumphing by two and a half lengths in a Jan. 23 allowance optional claiming contest at Laurel Park. The Elkstone Group's homebred horse was ridden by Victor Carrasco and increased his win streak to three in his first outing since capturing Laurel's Maryland Juvenile Championship Stakes on Dec. 18. (BloodHorse.com) Mediterranean fast-casual chain CAVA has been working toward better sustainability standards, beginning with its manufacturing facility right here in Laurel. When CAVA had to switch to single-use disposable serving containers early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, its Mid Atlantic Blvd. facility launched organic waste and single-use plastic reduction programs to cut down on the environmental impact. The result was 178,000 fewer gallons of wastewater in local water streams and hundreds fewer single-use containers thrown out. (QSR magazine) Looking for a new job close to home in and near Laurel? Whether you're looking for full-time or part-time work, Patch and ZipRecruiter have compiled a list of the latest local jobs in the region to help you narrow the search. (Laurel Patch)

Today in Laurel:

Free Auricular Acupuncture At MUIH Main Campus (1:00 PM)

Wolves At Atholton/Howard Hocket Game At The Gardens Ice House (2:35 PM)

From my notebook:

The City of Laurel announced a time change for the distribution of COVID-19 at-home test kits at the Laurel Library. The distribution on Jan. 26 and 27 will take place from 12 to 3 p.m. (Facebook)

A neighbor on North Laurel Road asked if anyone in the community knows of a basement or an apartment available for immediate rent for a small family in Laurel/Howard County. (Nextdoor)

On Friday, Feb. 25 at 7:00 p.m., Laurel Parks & Recreation will be hosting a Free Indoor Movie event with a special showing of Pixar's Soul (2020). The screening will be held at Partnership Hall (LPD) at 811 5th Street. Click through for more details! (Facebook)

