New Uber Partnership, Post-Covid Restaurant Delivery and European Growth: Join GetSwift CEO, President and CFO in Fireside Chat Oct. 28

This recent Canadian listing has found last-mile delivery solutions for clients around the world, from Heineken to YUM Brands, Inc. Most recently, it also announced a partnership with Uber Technologies, Inc. Join a special fireside chat to learn more about investing in the future of delivery.

IPO Edge and The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association will host a fireside chat with the CEO, President and CFO of GetSwift Technologies Limited (NEO: GSW) on Thursday, October 28 at 2pm EDT to discuss the company’s new Canadian listing, Covid’s impact on the future of delivery, along with global growth partnerships and business development across restaurants and other sectors. The live event will feature GetSwift CEO Bane Hunter, President & Co-Founder Joel MacDonald, and CFO/COO Rob Bardunias joined by IPO Edge Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks and Multimedia Editor Alexandra Lane in a moderated video session lasting approximately 60 minutes and including a Q&A with the audience.

About GetSwift Limited – Technology to Optimize Global Delivery Logistics

GetSwift is a technology and services company that offers a suite of software products and services focused on business and logistics automation, data management and analysis, communications, information security, and infrastructure optimization and also includes ecommerce and marketplace ordering, workforce management, data analytics and augmentation, business intelligence, route optimization, cash management, task management shift management, asset tracking, real-time alerts, cloud communications, and communications infrastructure (collectively, the “GetSwift Offering”). The GetSwift Offering is used by public and private sector clients across industries and jurisdictions for their respective logistics, communications, information security, and infrastructure projects and operations.

GSW is headquartered in New York and its common shares are listed for trading on the NEO Exchange under the symbol “GSW”.

For further background, please visit www.getswift.co.

Messrs. Hunter, MacDonald and Bardunias will discuss:

GetSwift’s new listing on Canada’s NEO Exchange

The role of delivery before, during and after Covid

Helping restaurants and other retailers take delivery into their own hands

International opportunities

Growth plans and business development opportunities

About the Speakers:

Bane Hunter, Chief Executive Officer

With over 20 years of driving data-driven innovation, Bane has built a career on delivering value through designing and improving products, solving complex problems, and building the best teams around him. Bane’s career has spanned fintech, media and entertainment, venture technology, and now, logistics. Prior to GetSwift, Bane was Chief Project Officer at MTV Networks, where among many accomplishments he designed and managed Viacom’s first digital content protection efforts. He later helped shape the strategic direction of media companies such as A&E and Conde Nast. Most recently, Bane was a board member of startup accelerator BlueChilli Group, which invests in young companies and powers them with products, partners, and marketing. At GetSwift, you’ll find Bane identifying opportunities all over the globe to revolutionize how companies manage their logistics needs.

Joel MacDonald, President and Co-Founder

Joel Macdonald has had an entrepreneurial spirit since his days as an Australian professional football player. After completing his MBA during his playing days, he co-founded one of Australia’s first eCommerce liquor delivery platforms, LiquorRun, and later founded the on-demand logistics company Distributed Logistics and the hospitality payment platform Zwype.com. At LiquorRun, after feeling the pain of manually managing delivery, his team developed the SaaS platform that would become the seed for his next venture: GetSwift. As president, Joel combines his passion for product development, marketing, and operations to help GetSwift continue to create the most innovative smart logistics software in the world.

Rob Bardunias, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

With nearly two decades of experience in business development, Rob Bardunias is an operator who excels at leading global companies with strategies to fuel their growth—through partnerships, new technologies, and specialized marketing. Prior to GetSwift, Rob led the global branding and growth strategy for the native advertising network MGID Inc., which generates over 150 million visitors per month. More recently, he was the co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Iris.TV, the video intelligence platform that helps leading publishers build more engaged audiences, in addition to founding several other successful emerging technology ventures. At GetSwift, you’ll find Rob wearing many hats—from managing our partnerships in Europe and Asia to cultivating new, outside-the-box initiatives that grow the scope and efficiency of all of our global business operations.

