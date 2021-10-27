New Uber Partnership, Post-Covid Restaurant Delivery and European Growth: Join GetSwift CEO, President and CFO in Fireside Chat Oct. 28

IPO Edge
·4 min read

This recent Canadian listing has found last-mile delivery solutions for clients around the world, from Heineken to YUM Brands, Inc. Most recently, it also announced a partnership with Uber Technologies, Inc. Join a special fireside chat to learn more about investing in the future of delivery.

IPO Edge and The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association will host a fireside chat with the CEO, President and CFO of GetSwift Technologies Limited (NEO: GSW) on Thursday, October 28 at 2pm EDT to discuss the company’s new Canadian listing, Covid’s impact on the future of delivery, along with global growth partnerships and business development across restaurants and other sectors. The live event will feature GetSwift CEO Bane Hunter, President & Co-Founder Joel MacDonald, and CFO/COO Rob Bardunias joined by IPO Edge Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks and Multimedia Editor Alexandra Lane in a moderated video session lasting approximately 60 minutes and including a Q&A with the audience.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

About GetSwift Limited – Technology to Optimize Global Delivery Logistics

GetSwift is a technology and services company that offers a suite of software products and services focused on business and logistics automation, data management and analysis, communications, information security, and infrastructure optimization and also includes ecommerce and marketplace ordering, workforce management, data analytics and augmentation, business intelligence, route optimization, cash management, task management shift management, asset tracking, real-time alerts, cloud communications, and communications infrastructure (collectively, the “GetSwift Offering”). The GetSwift Offering is used by public and private sector clients across industries and jurisdictions for their respective logistics, communications, information security, and infrastructure projects and operations.

GSW is headquartered in New York and its common shares are listed for trading on the NEO Exchange under the symbol “GSW”.

For further background, please visit www.getswift.co.

Messrs. Hunter, MacDonald and Bardunias will discuss:

  • GetSwift’s new listing on Canada’s NEO Exchange

  • The role of delivery before, during and after Covid

  • Helping restaurants and other retailers take delivery into their own hands

  • International opportunities

  • Growth plans and business development opportunities

About the Speakers:

Bane Hunter, Chief Executive Officer

With over 20 years of driving data-driven innovation, Bane has built a career on delivering value through designing and improving products, solving complex problems, and building the best teams around him. Bane’s career has spanned fintech, media and entertainment, venture technology, and now, logistics. Prior to GetSwift, Bane was Chief Project Officer at MTV Networks, where among many accomplishments he designed and managed Viacom’s first digital content protection efforts. He later helped shape the strategic direction of media companies such as A&E and Conde Nast. Most recently, Bane was a board member of startup accelerator BlueChilli Group, which invests in young companies and powers them with products, partners, and marketing. At GetSwift, you’ll find Bane identifying opportunities all over the globe to revolutionize how companies manage their logistics needs.

Joel MacDonald, President and Co-Founder

Joel Macdonald has had an entrepreneurial spirit since his days as an Australian professional football player. After completing his MBA during his playing days, he co-founded one of Australia’s first eCommerce liquor delivery platforms, LiquorRun, and later founded the on-demand logistics company Distributed Logistics and the hospitality payment platform Zwype.com. At LiquorRun, after feeling the pain of manually managing delivery, his team developed the SaaS platform that would become the seed for his next venture: GetSwift. As president, Joel combines his passion for product development, marketing, and operations to help GetSwift continue to create the most innovative smart logistics software in the world.

Rob Bardunias, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

With nearly two decades of experience in business development, Rob Bardunias is an operator who excels at leading global companies with strategies to fuel their growth—through partnerships, new technologies, and specialized marketing. Prior to GetSwift, Rob led the global branding and growth strategy for the native advertising network MGID Inc., which generates over 150 million visitors per month. More recently, he was the co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Iris.TV, the video intelligence platform that helps leading publishers build more engaged audiences, in addition to founding several other successful emerging technology ventures. At GetSwift, you’ll find Rob wearing many hats—from managing our partnerships in Europe and Asia to cultivating new, outside-the-box initiatives that grow the scope and efficiency of all of our global business operations.

Contact:

Jarrett Banks, Editor-at-Large

jb@capmarketsmedia.com

Twitter: @IPOEdge

Instagram: @IPOEdge

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why Waitr Holdings Stock Sank Today

    Shares of on-demand food delivery service Waitr Holdings (NASDAQ: WTRH) are tanking today, but unless they bought the stock yesterday, shareholders probably don't mind much. As of 1:15 p.m. EDT, Waitr Holdings shares were still down 11%. On Oct. 12, Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) disclosed a more than 10% stake in Waitr in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.

  • Vision Fund Borrows Against DoorDash, Coupang Stakes

    (Bloomberg) -- The market for initial public offerings is once again supplying Masayoshi Son with the means to borrow billions of dollars on behalf of his first SoftBank Vision Fund.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaRanked as the biggest technology-investing vehicle ever, the fund arranged two margin loans last month, regulatory filings sho

  • What's next after FDA panel backs Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11?

    Experts in Massachusetts are reassured by the data from Pfizer's trials and have some advice for any parents who are still on the fence.

  • FDA panel endorses Pfizer vaccine for kids, CDC rules to expire on cruises, Hertz offers rental Teslas to Uber drivers

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Wednesday’s business headlines.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 7% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield. Although investing in stocks is about much more than high dividend yields, such as long-term dividend […]

  • 3 High-Growth Tech Stocks With 102% to 145% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Since the Great Recession ended more than 12 years ago, growth stocks have been the place to be. Driven by innovation, tech stocks have handily outperformed the benchmark S&P 500 over the past decade.

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • Democrats want to tax billionaires. Here's how much Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, and Jeff Bezos would pay under their new plan.

    Democrats are targeting 700 or so billionaires and economist Gabriel Zucman has calculated what the US - and the world's - richest would pay.

  • Nvidia Is Doubling Down on a Massive Opportunity

    The graphics specialist has made a smart move to bolster its position in a potentially lucrative market.

  • Phillips 66 to buy remaining stake in partnership for $3.4 billion

    (Reuters) -Phillips 66 said on Wednesday it will buy the remaining units of Phillips 66 Partners it does not already own for $3.4 billion, as the refiner aims to simplify its governance and corporate structure. Phillips 66 Partners was formed by the refiner to own, operate, develop and acquire primarily fee-based crude oil, refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids pipelines, terminals and other midstream assets. "We believe this acquisition will allow both PSX shareholders and PSXP unitholders to participate in the value creation of the combined entities, supported by the strong financial position of Phillips 66," Chief Executive Officer Greg Garland said in a statement.

  • I Bond rates can be an inflation hedge: What are they and why should you buy some now?

    You're going to hear more about I Bonds in November when some startling new rates are set to be announced. What are they and how do they work?

  • 4 Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire

    It's not too far-fetched for these four growth leaders to multiply your money in time for your retirement.

  • Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Will not be Taken Private, But it Might go to US$420

    Some companies manage to keep on the positive momentum, even after growing to an astonishing size. One such example is Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), which just delivered another quarter of solid performance for its investors. In this article, we will look at the latest catalysts and examine the company's value through a discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis.

  • 3 Growth Stocks I'd Buy in a Heartbeat Over Any Cryptocurrency

    For well over a century, the stock market has stood head-and-shoulders above all other investment vehicles. In a little over 11 years, we've watched Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) gain more than 7,700,000,000%. There's also meme-based coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which has racked up gains of greater than 5,000,000% since it debuted less than 15 months ago.

  • Shiba Inu Surges to Record as Robinhood Petition Passes 300,000

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Talking AboutThe growing clamor for Robinhood Markets Inc. to add the Shiba Inu coin to its platform is helping boost the cryptocurrency to record highs.The SHIB token, as it’s known, has risen 13% in the past 24 hours, according to data from C

  • Costco of cannabis? Pot shop stock surges ahead of discount rebrand

    Analysts expect High Tide's stock to keep rising as the company rebrands its stores.

  • Northshore taconite mine to 'idle every now and then'

    DULUTH – Northshore Mining operations in Silver Bay and Babbitt could shut down occasionally after owner Cleveland-Cliffs said it will move its high-grade iron ore pellet production to a different mine to avoid royalty payments to Mesabi Trust. "The royalty component at Northshore is absurdly high. ... And that's why we're moving from the Northshore with a very bad royalty structure to ...

  • CEO Pat Gelsinger and Other Intel Insiders Bought Up $2.5 Million Worth of Stock

    Some insiders made their first open-market purchases of Intel stock, and others bought for the first time in years.

  • This Bitcoin Crash Is Barely a Correction

    The leading cryptocurrency has taken a double-digit percentage hit over the past week, but it's holding up a lot better for long-term investors.

  • These 3 Stocks Have High Dividends With Ultrasafe Payouts

    The three companies each nudged out other reliable payers offering lower yields to take spots in New Constructs' model portfolios of dividend stocks.