Winning lotto ticket sold in Illinois • 11-year-old girl brutally beaten • iconic Chicago restaurant closes

CHICAGO - Someone is $900,000 richer after buying a winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket in Illinois; a Chicago family is outraged after their daughter was beaten in Lawndale; and iconic Chicago restaurant and lounge, The Signature Room, abruptly closed its doors for good this week.

These are the top stories from Fox 32's Week in Review.

1. Winning $900K lottery ticket sold in Illinois Someone in Illinois is nearly a million dollars richer after Friday's Lucky Day Lotto drawing.

A winning online ticket matched all five numbers in the midday drawing on Sept. 22 to score the $900,000 jackpot, Illinois Lottery officials said Monday. The winning numbers were: 18-22-24-33-36.

2. Family calls for justice after 11-year-old Chicago girl brutally beaten in Lawndale Community activists on Tuesday rallied around an 11-year-old Chicago girl who endured a horrible beating. Her parents want the world to see what happened to their child.

Trinity Washington has a bandage on her nose, her condition is improving.

Vahsean Davenport | ISP

3. Chicago man who carjacked victim at gunpoint on I-94 released from police custody: ISP A Chicago man was arrested nearly a year after allegedly carjacking a person at gunpoint while the victim was in traffic on an area expressway.

On Oct. 14, 2022, Illinois State Police responded to southbound Interstate 94 at Canalport Avenue around 10:14 a.m. for a report of an armed carjacking.

Ernest Collins, his girlfriend Cassandra Green and his mother Candice Jones are accused of the murder of Michael Armendariz, whose body was found in a garbage can in Chicago.

4. Rockford man found guilty in barbaric execution-style murder of Naperville resident A Rockford man has been found guilty for his role in the barbaric execution-style murder of a Naperville resident in 2018.

It took a jury less than two hours to reach the verdict for 27-year-old Ernest Collins.

5. The Signature Room, iconic Chicago restaurant, closes doors for good The Signature Room, located in the building formerly known as the John Hancock Center, abruptly closed it doors Thursday.

For over 30 years, The Signature Room has been a choice dining location with views of Chicago's downtown form the 95th Floor of 875 N Michigan Avenue.

Ronald Richardson (DuPage County)

6. Convicted felon from Chicago arrested at Naperville TopGolf with Glock: prosecutors A Chicago man on parole was arrested at a TopGolf in Naperville for having a gun following a felony conviction.

Ronald Richardson, 34, was charged with one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and armed habitual criminal.

7. Tension brews in Chicago's West Loop as migrant shelter moves into commercial building Chicago's newest migrant shelter has opened up in the West Loop, and it's creating tension between a landlord and tenants.

The bottom floor tenant at a warehouse-style building at 344 N. Ogden is a retail business. The owner tells FOX 32 that the migrants just moved in starting Friday.

8. Chicago residents erupt at community safety meeting after uptick in violent robberies There was a fiery meeting on the Northwest Side Monday night, where violent robberies are way up.

Residents were invited to a town hall meeting to learn how local leaders are addressing the issue. Now, newly released video is only adding fuel to the fire. The attack shown in the video happened Monday afternoon in Bucktown in an alley in the 2000 block of North Damen.

9. Illinois grocery store sells winning $5M scratch-off lottery ticket A grocery store in central Illinois is buzzing with excitement after selling a winning scratch-off lottery ticket worth $5 million.

The winning ticket, a $30 "Million $$ Match" scratcher, was sold at Schnuck's supermarket, located at 1301 Savoy Plaza Center in Savoy, according to a statement from the Illinois Lottery. It was not immediately clear who purchased the winning ticket or when it was sold.

10. Driver dead after crash in Kane County involving 70,000-pound tractor-trailer A woman is dead after a crash in Campton Hills Monday afternoon.

At about 4:35 p.m., Campton Hills police and Pingree Grove and Countryside fire officials responded to the intersection of Route 47 and McDonald Road for a two-vehicle crash with injuries.