Winning Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Lottery jackpot at $315 million

Will this Mega Millions jackpot reach half a million dollars?

Check back at 11 p.m. for the Tuesday, Oct. 3 Mega Millions lottery jackpot drawing, worth an estimated $315 million with a cash option of $140.3 million.

Latest Mega Millions numbers

The winning numbers for Friday's drawing were 18-40-47-55-64 the MegaBall was 11. The Megaplier was 4X.

Who was the last Mega Millions winner?

In the Tuesday, Aug. 15 drawing, one lottery ticket sold in Florida hit the Mega Millions jackpot worth $36 million with a cash option of $17.4 million.

A record-breaking $1.58B jackpot-winning ticket was sold on August 8, matching all six numbers to win the grand prize of $1.58 billion ($783.3 million cash option).

Largest Mega Millions jackpot winner: $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket sold in Florida

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

Drawings are every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

Recent Mega Millions lottery jackpot winners

Here is the list of 2022-23 Mega Millions jackpot wins, according to megamillions.com:

$426 million — Jan. 28, 2022; California.

$128 million — Mar. 8, 2022; New York.

$110 million — April 12, 2022; Minnesota.

$20 million — April 15, 2022; Tennessee.

$1.337 billion — July 29, 2022; Illinois.

$502 million — Oct. 14, 2022; California, Florida.

$1.348 billion — Jan. 13, 2023; Maine.

$1.58 billion — Aug. 9, 2023; Florida.

$36 million — Aug. 15, 2023; Florida

How do you play Mega Millions?

Here's a quick, helpful guide on how to play Mega Millions:

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Mega Millions numbers: Lottery jackpot drawing for Tuesday, 10/3