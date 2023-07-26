Winning Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday, July 25, 2023

The Mega Millions jackpot ranks No. 8 among largest U.S. lottery prizes of all-time, with the current lottery prize still sitting at No. 5 slot all-time on the Mega Millions top 10 jackpot list after no one matched all six numbers Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Powerball has started to climb again after no one matched all six numbers from Saturday and Monday night's drawings. The current Powerball jackpot is worth an estimated $41 million, with a cash option of $21.2 million.

Here are the numbers selected for the Tuesday, July 25, lottery jackpot worth an estimated $820 million, with a cash option of $418.3 million.

Mega Millions numbers for 7/25/23

Tuesday's drawing will take place at 10 p.m. CT. The winning numbers for Friday night's drawing were 29, 40, 47, 50, 57, and the Mega Ball was 25. The Megaplier was 2X.

Did anyone win Mega Millions last night, Tuesday, July 25th, 2023?

Results are pending.

How many lotto numbers in Mega Millions do you need to win a prize?

You only need to match one number in Mega Millions to win a prize. However, that number must be the Mega Ball, worth $2.

What do I win if I get 2 lottery numbers on Mega Millions?

Matching two numbers won't win anything in Mega Millions unless one of the numbers is the Mega Ball. A ticket matching one of the five numbers and the Mega Ball is worth $4.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

Drawings are held two times per week at approximately 10 p.m. CT every Tuesday and Friday.

How to play Mega Millions

Here's how to play Mega Millions:

Mega Millions 2023 lotto jackpot winners

Here is the list of 2023 Mega Millions jackpot wins, according to megamillions.com:

$1.35 billion — Jan. 13; Maine.

$20 million — Jan. 17; New York.

$31 million — Jan. 24; Massachusetts.

$31 million — Jan. 31; Massachusetts.

$483 million — April 14; New York.

$20 million — April 18; New York.

Top 10 Mega Millions lottery jackpots

Here are the all-time top 10 Mega Millions jackpots, according to megamillions.com:

$1.537 billion — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina. $1.35 billion — Jan. 13, 2023; Maine. $1.337 billion — July 29, 2022; Illinois. $1.05 billion — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan. $820 million — July 25, 2023; TBD. $656 million — Mar. 30, 2012; Kansas, Illinois, Maryland. $648 million — Dec. 17, 2013; California, Georgia. $543 million — July 24, 2018; California. $536 million — July 8, 2016; Indiana. $533 million — Mar. 30, 2018; New Jersey.

Top 10 U.S. lottery jackpots

Here are the nation's all-time top 10 Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, according to powerball.com:

$2.04 billion, Powerball — Nov. 7, 2022; California. $1.586 billion, Powerball — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions — Jan. 13, 2023; Maine. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions — July 29, 2022; Illinois. $1.08 billion, Powerball — July 19, 2023; California. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan. $820 million, Mega Millions — July 25, 2023; TBD. $768.4 million, Powerball — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin. $758.7 million, Powerball — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts.

