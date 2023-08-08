Winning Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023

The Mega Millions estimated jackpot is expected to be the game's largest prize ever and ranks third for the nation's biggest lottery jackpot of all-time after nobody matched all six Mega Millions numbers Friday night.

Powerball continued to grow after no one matched all six numbers from Saturday or Monday night's drawings. The current Powerball jackpot is worth an estimated $170 million, with a cash option of $83.4 million.

Here are the numbers for the Tuesday, Aug. 8, lottery jackpot worth $1.58 billion with a cash option of $783.3 million.

Mega Millions numbers 8/8/23

Tuesday night's drawing will take place at 10 p.m. CT. The winning numbers for Friday night's drawing were 11, 30, 45, 52, 56, and the Mega Ball was 20. The Megaplier was 2X.

Did anyone win Mega Millions last night, Tuesday, August 8th, 2023?

Results are pending.

How many lotto numbers in Mega Millions do you need to win a prize?

You only need to match one number in Mega Millions to win a prize. However, that number must be the Mega Ball, worth $2.

What do I win if I get 2 lottery numbers on Mega Millions?

Matching two numbers won't win anything in Mega Millions unless one of the numbers is the Mega Ball. A ticket matching one of the five numbers and the Mega Ball is worth $4.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

Drawings are held two times per week at approximately 10 p.m. CT every Tuesday and Friday. You can watch drawings via YouTube.

How to play Mega Millions

Here's how to play Mega Millions:

Mega Millions 2023 lotto jackpot winners

Here is the list of 2023 Mega Millions jackpot wins, according to megamillions.com:

Top 10 Mega Millions lottery jackpots

Here are the all-time top 10 Mega Millions jackpots, according to megamillions.com:

$1.58 billion — Aug. 8, 2023; TBD. $1.537 billion — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina. $1.35 billion — Jan. 13, 2023; Maine. $1.337 billion — July 29, 2022; Illinois. $1.05 billion — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan. $656 million — Mar. 30, 2012; Kansas, Illinois, Maryland. $648 million — Dec. 17, 2013; California, Georgia. $543 million — July 24, 2018; California. $536 million — July 8, 2016; Indiana. $533 million — Mar. 30, 2018; New Jersey.

Top 10 U.S. lottery jackpots

Here are the nation's all-time top 10 Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, according to powerball.com:

$2.04 billion, Powerball — Nov. 7, 2022; California. $1.586 billion, Powerball — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee. $1.58 billion, Mega Millions — Aug. 8, 2023; TBD. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions — Jan. 13, 2023; Maine. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions — July 29, 2022; Illinois. $1.08 billion, Powerball — July 19, 2023; California. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan. $768.4 million, Powerball — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin. $758.7 million, Powerball — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts.

