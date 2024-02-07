Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in NE Ohio

ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW) – Check your numbers! Someone in Northeast Ohio could be holding a Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million.

According to the Ohio Lottery, the lucky ticket matched 5/5 numbers drawn at 11 p.m. on Feb. 6. The ticket was purchased at Beer Barrel Drive Thru in Ashland.

The lucky ticket holder was just one number short of becoming a multi-millionaire. If the ticket had also matched the Mega Millions ball, they would have hit the Mega Millions jackpot that’s now worth an estimated $394 million.

The numbers drawn in Tuesday night’s drawing were: 2-10-31-44-57+10 with Megaplier x4.

The odds of matching 5/5 numbers is just 1 in 12,607,306. The odds of hitting the jackpot are even fewer — 1 in 302,575,350!

