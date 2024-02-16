Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in Southfield expires soon

A winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Michigan and worth $1 million is still unclaimed — and time is running out.

The ticket matched the five white balls drawn March 17, 2023 — 26, 28, 29, 39, 49 — and was purchased at the CVS Pharmacy located at 18130 West 10 Mile Road in Southfield, according to the Michigan Lottery.

The ticket is valid for one year from the drawing date. Since March 17 of this year is a Sunday, that means it must be claimed by 4:45 p.m. March 15.

More: Livingston County man wins $500,000 on his 1st lottery ticket purchase ever

If the ticket expires and the prize is unclaimed, the money goes to Michigan's School Aid Fund.

If you have the winning ticket, contact the Michigan Lottery's Player Relations division at 844-917-6325.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Southfield expires soon