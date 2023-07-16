The winning numbers have been drawn for the 3rd largest Powerball jackpot ever at $875 million

The numbers have been drawn Saturday for the third-largest Powerball jackpot in its history – an estimated $875 million.

The winning numbers are 2-9-43-55-57 and the Powerball is 18.

A grand prize winner would have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $875 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $441.9 million – both before taxes, according to Powerball’s website.

The massive prize currently ranks as the seventh largest US lottery jackpot and third largest Powerball jackpot – behind the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won last year, and the $1.586 billion prize won in 2016.

The Powerball jackpot rolled Wednesday night after no ticket matched all six numbers.

There have been 36 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner since its April 19 drawing, when a ticket in Ohio matched all six numbers to win a grand prize worth $252.6 million.

During the latest drawing on Wednesday, while no one nabbed the grand prize, two tickets sold in Florida and Indiana matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes, according to Powerball.

The Powerball isn’t the only massive lottery prize this week. The Mega Millions jackpot winnings grew to an estimated $640 million after there were no winners Friday, according to its website.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be Tuesday at 11 pm ET.

