Winning numbers drawn for $810M Powerball jackpot

(WJW) — It was the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot in history. Soon, we’ll know if there’s a new multi-millionaire among us.

The winning white numbers in the first Powerball drawing of 2024 on Monday were: 12, 21, 42, 44 and 49, with 1 for the red Powerball.

Monday’s 3x Power Play offered to triple non-jackpot winnings.

Powerball numbers are drawn every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.

The jackpot is offered as an $810 million annuity, which is worth more but pays out over time. That’s about $583 million after taxes. If the winner takes the lump sum in cash, that’s worth about $409 million, or about $294 million after taxes.

The Powerball jackpot was previously won on Oct. 11 when a ticket in California won a $1.765 billion grand prize, said lottery officials. Since then, there have been 34 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. In the final Powerball drawing of 2023, five tickets won $1 million prizes including a ticket sold in Northeast Ohio.

The odds of winning the jackpot are just 1 in 292.2 million.

