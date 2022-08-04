Winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth $206.9 million sold in Westmoreland County

A winning Powerball jackpot ticket has been sold in Westmoreland County.

The ticket is worth $206.9 million and was sold at the Sheetz on North Center Avenue in New Stanton.

The winning ticket matched all five numbers and the red Powerball number drawn on Wednesday, August 3.

The winning numbers were:

9-21-56-57-66.

The red Powerball number was 11.

The Sheetz that sold the ticker will earn a $100,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

The last time the Powerball jackpot was won in Pennsylvania was in March of 2018. The ticker was worth $456.7 million and was sold in Lancaster County.

