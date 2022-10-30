Winning Powerball numbers for $825 million jackpot, second-biggest jackpot in game's history

Did you win?

The Powerball lottery jackpot soared to $825 million for Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, with a cash option of $410.2 million.

Below are the winning numbers for the second-highest Powerball jackpot in the history of the game. Check back for updates on whether there was a winner or another rollover.

The lottery once again rolled over. In a few days, the grand prize jumped $25 million and inched closer to the top spot of largest jackpots ever.

Drawings are held at 11 p.m. EST Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Check your numbers for Saturday, Oct. 29: 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and the Power Ball was 23. The Power Play was 3X.

Below are some frequently asked questions about Powerball.

How much is the Powerball jackpot for Saturday, Oct. 29?

As of Saturday night, the Powerball jackpot climbed to $825 million.

How long has the Powerball rolled over?

A single ticket sold in Pennsylvania won $202 million on Aug. 3. This Powerball jackpot has rolled over since Aug. 6.

Powerball winning numbers

Check your numbers: 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and the Power Ball was 23. The Power Play was 3X.

Is $825 million the largest Powerball jackpot in U.S. history?

No. While $825 million is a lot of money, it will not be the largest Powerball lottery jackpot in U.S. history. That record was made Jan. 13, 2016, when three tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee split the grand prize of $1.586 billion.

This latest jackpot, however, will make the Top 10 largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history (see below).

What are the Top 10 largest Powerball jackpots ever?

Here are the Top 10 Powerball jackpots as of Oct. 29, 2022:

10. $587.5 million — Nov. 28, 2012; Arizona and Missouri

9. $590.5 million — May 18, 2013; Florida

8. $632.6 million — Jan. 5, 2022; California and Wisconsin

7. $687.8 million — Oct. 27, 2018; Iowa and New York

6. $699.8 million — Oct. 4, 2021; California

5. $731.1 million — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland

4. $758.7 million — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts

3. $768.4 million — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin

2. $825 million — Oct. 29, 2022? TBD

1. $1.586 billion — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida and Tennessee

What are the Top 10 largest lottery jackpots ever?

The following Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots made the Top 10 biggest lottery jackpots in U.S. history, as of Oct. 29, 2022.

10. $687.8 million — Oct. 27, 2018; Iowa and New York

9. $699.8 million — Oct. 4, 2021; California

8. $731.1 million — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland

7. $758.7 million — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts

6. $768.4 million — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin

5. $825 million — Oct. 29, 2022? TBD

4. $1.05 billion — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan

3. $1.337 billion — July 29, 2022; Illinois

2. $1.537 billion — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina

1. $1.586 billion — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida and Tennessee

