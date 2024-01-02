Here are winning Powerball numbers for New Year’s Day as lottery jackpot climbs to $810 million

What better way to ring in 2024 than with a jackpot?

It’s time again to check those Powerball tickets carefully, because the New Year’s Day estimated jackpot is worth $842.4 million, the fifth-largest in Powerball history.

The winning numbers, drawn Monday, Jan. 1, are 12, 21, 42 44, 49; the Powerball was 1. The Power Play, a bonus multiplier for most tickets sold across the nation, was 3x.

The jackpot grew to $842.4 million from its estimated value of $810 million when sales closed an hour before, lottery officials said at 8 p.m. Pacific time during the drawing.

On Saturday, there was no grand prize winner, marking the 34th consecutive drawing without a matching ticket.

The odds of hitting the grand prize jackpot by matching all six numbers are 1 in 292.2 million.

The estimated $842.4 million jackpot Monday would be worth over $415 million in cash if taken in a lump sum, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association.

That lump sum would be less after taxes — 25% is withheld by lottery officials with the winner responsible for the rest. Most states also tax state winnings, though 15 states including California, Florida and Texas do not.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C.; Puerto Rico; and the U.S. Virgin Islands.