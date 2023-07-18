Winning Powerball numbers for Monday, July 17, 2023

The Powerball lottery jackpot's remains the game's third biggest prize of all-time after no one matched all six numbers Saturday night. Happy National Lottery Day!

The Powerball prize is currently the nation's seventh-largest lottery jackpot of all-time after the previous drawing. After nobody won Mega Millions Friday night, the jackpot moved closer to the top 10 by rolling over to $640 million, with a cash option of $328.0 million.

The numbers have been chosen for the Monday, July 17, lottery jackpot worth an estimated $900 million, with a cash option of $465.1 million.

Powerball and Mega Millions numbers: Want to win the massive Powerball jackpot? Here are the luckiest numbers, places to play

Powerball winning numbers for 7/17/23

The winning numbers for Monday night's drawing are 5, 8, 9, 17, 41, and the Powerball is 21. The Power Play was 4X.

Did anyone win Powerball last night, Monday, July 17th, 2023?

Results are pending.

Powerball winner in Indiana: Resident bought million-dollar lottery ticket

How many lotto numbers in Powerball do you need to win a prize?

You only need to match one number in Powerball to win a prize. However, that number must be the Powerball worth $4.

What do I do if I get 2 lottery numbers on Powerball?

Matching two numbers won't win anything in Powerball unless one of the numbers is the Powerball. A ticket matching one of the five numbers and the Powerball is also worth $4.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

Drawings are held three times per week at approximately 10:59 p.m. ET every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Mega Millions numbers: Results numbers for Friday, July 14, 2023. No winner, jackpot hits $640M

How to play Powerball

Here's how to play Powerball:

Powerball 2023 jackpot winners

Here is the list of 2023 Powerball jackpot wins, according to powerball.com:

$754.6 million — Feb. 6; Washington.

$162.6 million — Mar. 4; Virginia.

$252.6 million — April 19; Ohio.

Powerball numbers: Results for Saturday, July 15, 2023. No winner, jackpot grows to $900M

Results for Top 10 Powerball lottery jackpots

Here are the all-time top 10 Powerball jackpots, according to powerball.com:

$2.04 billion — Nov. 7, 2022; California. $1.586 billion — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee. $900 million — July 17, 2023; TBD. $768.4 million — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin. $758.7 million — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts. $754.6 million — Feb. 6, 2023; Washington. $731.1 million — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland. $699.8 million — Oct. 4, 2021; California. $687.8 million — Oct. 27, 2018; Iowa, New York. $632.6 million — Jan. 5, 2022; California, Wisconsin.

Results for Top 10 U.S. lottery jackpots

Here are the nation's all-time top 10 Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, according to powerball.com:

$2.04 billion, Powerball — Nov. 7, 2022; California. $1.586 billion, Powerball — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions — Jan. 13, 2023; Maine. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions — July 29, 2022; Illinois. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan. $900 million, Powerball — July 17, 2023; TBD. $768.4 million, Powerball — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin. $758.7 million, Powerball — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts. $754.6 million, Powerball — Feb. 6, 2023; Washington.

Chris Sims is a digital producer at Midwest DOT. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Powerball numbers 7/17/23: Lottery results for $900M jackpot