Winning Powerball numbers for record-breaking $2.04B jackpot announced after delay

Officials announced the results of the record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball drawing Tuesday morning after a delay.

The winning numbers are 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball was 10, according to Powerball.com.

The largest lottery prize ever climbed to $2.04 billion Tuesday. The jackpot was reported as an estimated $1.9 billion on Monday, but was $2.04 billion Tuesday morning after updated calculations.

It wasn’t immediately known whether any jackpot-winning tickets were sold, but word of that was expected to be announced later in the day.

Monday's highly anticipated drawing was delayed because a participating lottery was still processing its sales and play data, the Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement. Lottery officials said players should hold on to their tickets.

Why was the Powerball drawing delayed?

The Multi-State Lottery Association said drawing was delayed because officials were waiting on outstanding sales and play data from one of the 48 participating lotteries.

"Due to the length of the draw delay, it is likely that we will not know the official results of the Powerball drawing until Tuesday morning," the association said in a statement.

In a statement released later Tuesday morning, the association said the drawing "remains delayed" and it looks forward "to drawing the winning numbers as soon as possible."

No one has won the jackpot since Aug. 3.

Here's how to play Powerball

Powerball is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Each ticket costs $2. Players can either select five white ball numbers from 1-69 and one red "Powerball" number from 1-26 or choose to do a "quick pick" which randomly selects numbers for them, according to Powerball.

For an extra $1, you can opt into “Powerplay,” which multiplies non-jackpot winning prizes by a factor of 2, 3, 4, 5 or 10.

What are the Powerball prizes?

You only need one matching number to win a prize. To win the jackpot, you must have all six matching numbers.

Here is a guide to winnings:

1 matching number that is the Powerball number: $4

1 matching number + the Powerball number: $4

2 matching numbers + the Powerball number: $7

3 matching numbers: $7

3 matching numbers + the Powerball number: $100

4 matching numbers: $100

4 matching numbers + the Powerball numbers: $50,000

5 matching numbers: $1 million

5 matching numbers + the Powerball number: Grand prize

What are the highest Powerball jackpots of all time?

$1.9 billion: Nov. 7, 2022 $1.586 billion: Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $768.4 million: March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 million: Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $731.1 million: Jan. 20, 2021 – MD $699.8 million: Oct. 4, 2021 – CA $687.8 million: Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY $632.6 million: Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI $590.5 million: May 18, 2013 – FL $587.5 million: Nov. 28, 2012 – AZ, MO

