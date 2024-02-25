Winning Powerball numbers Saturday, Feb 24, 2024. Did anyone win lottery drawing?
Here are the winning Powerball numbers for the Feb. 24 drawing, estimated at $376 million with a cash option of $178.1 million. Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $563 million with a cash option of $265.4 million, according to the Mega Millions website.
What are the 2/24/24 winning Powerball numbers?
3 - 8 - 40 - 53 - 58 and Powerball 3
Powerplay was 3x
How to play Powerball
Choose five numbers 1 to 69 and one number 1 to 26 to be your Powerball. To win the Powerball jackpot, match the six numbers on your ticket to the drawn six-number combination (five numbers plus the Powerball).
The odds of winning the jackpot prize are 1 in 292.2 million.
Powerball numbers you need to know
These most commonly drawn numbers could help you win.
Powerball ticket locations in NY
Powerball tickets cost $2 each. Here’s where to find the closest New York Lottery game retailers near you.
Powerball drawings: Where to watch
You can watch Powerball drawings online. The drawing takes place in the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.
This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Powerball numbers 2/24/24: Did anyone win Powerball last night?