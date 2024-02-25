Winning Powerball numbers Saturday, Feb 24, 2024. Did anyone win lottery drawing?

Democrat and Chronicle
·1 min read

Here are the winning Powerball numbers for the Feb. 24 drawing, estimated at $376 million with a cash option of $178.1 million. Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $563 million with a cash option of $265.4 million, according to the Mega Millions website.

What are the 2/24/24 winning Powerball numbers?

3 - 8 - 40 - 53 - 58 and Powerball 3

Powerplay was 3x

How to play Powerball

Choose five numbers 1 to 69 and one number 1 to 26 to be your Powerball. To win the Powerball jackpot, match the six numbers on your ticket to the drawn six-number combination (five numbers plus the Powerball).

The odds of winning the jackpot prize are 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball numbers you need to know

These most commonly drawn numbers could help you win.

Powerball ticket locations in NY

Powerball tickets cost $2 each. Here’s where to find the closest New York Lottery game retailers near you.

Powerball drawings: Where to watch

You can watch Powerball drawings online. The drawing takes place in the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Powerball numbers 2/24/24: Did anyone win Powerball last night?