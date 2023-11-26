Winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Nov 25, 2023. Lottery drawing jackpot at $340M

The Powerball lottery jackpot continued to climb after no one matched all six numbers on Wednesday night.

Grab your tickets and let's check your numbers to see if you're the game's newest millionaire.

Here are the numbers for the Saturday, Nov. 25, Powerball jackpot worth an estimated $340 million with a cash option of $157.8 million.

Powerball winning numbers 11/25/23

Saturday night's drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m. ET. The winning numbers for Wednesday night's drawing were 20, 24, 33, 39, 42, and the Powerball is 21. The Power Play was 2X.

Did anyone win Powerball last night, Saturday, Nov. 25th, 2023?

Results are pending.

How many Powerball numbers do you need to win a prize?

You only need to match one number in Powerball to win a prize. However, that number must be the Powerball worth $4. Visit powerball.com for the entire prize chart.

What is the Powerball payout on matching 2 lottery numbers?

Matching two numbers won't win anything in Powerball unless one of the numbers is the Powerball. A ticket matching one of the five numbers and the Powerball is also worth $4. Visit powerball.com for the entire prize chart.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

Drawings are held three times per week at approximately 10:59 p.m. ET every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

How much is a Powerball ticket?

A single Powerball ticket costs $2. Pay an additional $1 to add the Power Play for a chance to multiply all Powerball winnings except for the jackpot. Players can also add the Double Play for one more $1 to have a second chance at winning $10 million.

How to play Powerball

Powerball jackpot winners

Here is the list of 2023 Powerball jackpot wins, according to powerball.com:

Results for Top 10 Powerball lottery jackpots

Here are the all-time top 10 Powerball jackpots, according to powerball.com:

$2.04 billion — Nov. 7, 2022; California. $1.765 billion — Oct. 11, 2023; California. $1.586 billion — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee. $1.08 billion — July 19, 2023; California. $768.4 million — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin. $758.7 million — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts. $754.6 million — Feb. 6, 2023; Washington. $731.1 million — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland. $699.8 million — Oct. 4, 2021; California. $687.8 million — Oct. 27, 2018; Iowa, New York.

Results for Top 10 U.S. lottery jackpots

Here are the nation's all-time top 10 Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, according to powerball.com:

$2.04 billion, Powerball — Nov. 7, 2022; California. $1.765 billion, Powerball — Oct. 11, 2023; California. $1.586 billion, Powerball — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee. $1.58 million, Mega Millions — Aug. 8, 2023; Florida. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions — Jan. 13, 2023; Maine. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions — July 29, 2022; Illinois. $1.08 billion, Powerball — July 19, 2023; California. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan. $768.4 million, Powerball — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin.

Chris Sims is a digital producer at Midwest DOT. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Powerball numbers 11/25/23: Drawing results for $340M lottery jackpot