Winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023: Jackpot climbs to $760 million

There's still hope to going a long way toward becoming a billionaire. Nobody won Wednesday night's estimated $707 million Powerball jackpot. The next drawing is estimated to be worth around $760 million.

It will be one of the six largest Powerball drawings in history.

Powerball winning numbers: 12/25/2023

The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday are 4, 11, 38, 51, 68. The Powerball was 5 and the Power Play was 2x. Winning lottery numbers are sponsored by Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY network.

Did anyone win Powerball on Wednesday?

Nobody won Wednesday's drawing, though one person in California won $1 million and had purchased the 3X power play, so the winning total is $3 million for that person. Thirty-four people won at least $50,000.

When's the next Powerball drawing?

The next drawing for the Powerball jackpot is Saturday, Dec. 30 at 9:59 p.m. CT.

What are the odds of winning the Powerball?

It's understandable that some lottery players are enticed by the whopping $760 million jackpot, but it's essential to keep in mind that the chances of winning Powerball's top prize are exceedingly slim.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are about one in 292.2 million.

The overall odds of winning a Powerball prize (across all tiers) are about one in 24.9.

How to play Powerball

The Powerball costs $2 per play.

To play, select five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls, then select one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball.

You can choose your lucky numbers on a play slip or let the lottery terminal randomly pick your numbers.

To win, match one of the nine ways:

5 white balls + 1 red Powerball = Grand prize.

5 white balls = $1 million.

4 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $50,000.

4 white balls = $100.

3 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $100.

3 white balls = $7.

2 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $7.

1 white ball + 1 red Powerball = $4.

1 red Powerball = $4.

There's a chance to have your winnings increased two, three, four, five and 10 times through the Power Play for an additional $1 per play. Players can multiply non-jackpot wins up to 10 times when the jackpot is $150 million or less.

All prizes are set cash amounts, except for the grand prize. In California, prize payout amounts are determined by the sales and the number of winners.

What is the largest Powerball jackpot ever?

$2.04 billion: one winning ticket in California in November 2022 $1.765 billion: one winning ticket in California in October 2023 $1.586 billion: three winning tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee in January 2016 $1.08 billion: one winning ticket in California in July 2023 $768.4 million: one winning ticket in Wisconsin in March 2019 $758.7 million: one winning ticket in Massachusetts in August 2017 $754.6 million: one winning ticket in Washington in February 2023 $731.1 million: one winning ticket in Maryland in January 2021 $699.8 million: one winning ticket in California in October 2021 $687.8 million: two winning tickets in Iowa and New York in October 2018

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday: Jackpot climbs to $760 million