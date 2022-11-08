Winning ticket sold in Altadena for record $2.04-billion Powerball jackpot

People wait in line to buy Powerball tickets at Bluebird Liquor in Hawthorne last week. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

One lucky winner bought the record-breaking Powerball jackpot ticket at a store in Altadena, becoming the state's first billionaire-by-lottery, according to California Lottery officials.

Suspense had continued to mount Tuesday morning about a possible winner of the $2.04-billion jackpot after lottery officials delayed the Monday drawing for the winning numbers.

But just before 10 a.m. Tuesday, California Lottery officials confirmed that someone bought the winning ticket at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, matching all six of the Powerball numbers picked in the delayed drawing earlier that morning.

The jackpot was reported as an estimated $1.9 billion Monday night, but rose to $2.04 billion Tuesday morning following updated calculations. The previous Powerball record of $1.586 billion was set in 2016 and shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

But the lone winner Tuesday will collect the state's first lottery grand prize that topped $1 billion, officials said.

The winning numbers in the drawing held in Tallahassee, Fla., were 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56. The red Powerball number was 10.

A security issue at one participating lottery postponed the expected Monday evening draw, Powerball officials said. They did not confirm details of the security issue or where it occurred.

The odds of winning the latest jackpot were 1 in 292 million, according to the California Lottery.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.